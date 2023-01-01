Why did Pelé turn down Real Madrid and decide never to play in Europe?

The most victorious club in the history of football, Real Madrid carries a kind of stain on its curriculum filled with stars of the most diverse nationalities and clogged with several dozen titles at different levels: not having convinced Pelé to play in Europe.
The Spanish team tried to convince the “King of Football”, who died on Thursday at the age of 82, a victim of complications from colon cancer he had been facing since 2021, to be part of the legendary team that won the first five editions of the Champions League , between 1956 and 1960.
That merengue cast was a constellation of much of the best in world football in the middle of the century. It had the Argentine Alfredo di Stéfano, the Hungarian Ferenc Puskás, the Spaniard Paco Gento and, for a short period, the Brazilian midfielder Didi.
But there was no Pele. And that was a problem that bothered the club that was still building the path to becoming number one in the world.
The first Spanish attack for the best-known shirt number 10 of all time took place in June 1959, just one year after the unprecedented conquest of the World Cup in Sweden, which placed the star on the international stage of the ball.
Real invited Santos to Madrid to play a friendly at the Santiago Bernabéu. After the 5-3 victory over the Brazilians, Spanish officials talked to Pelé and invited him to join the club. The “King” was not interested.
Over the following years, madridistas repeated the offer countless times. And the answer was always the same.
The peak of the rumors that Pelé might leave Santos for the Spanish capital happened in 1961. At the time, even the then president of Brazil, Jânio Quadros, was worried about the risk of seeing one of the country’s “greatest assets” move to the outside.
“I am concerned about the repeated hiring of Brazilian footballers by foreign clubs. They now want to ‘import’ Pelé as well! It is necessary to avoid such a process of weakening the world champion team, as the ‘export’ of our athletes is of no interest to us. I await measures “, wrote the representative to João Mendonça Filho, leader who commanded the National Sports Council, the body responsible for all national sports policy at the time.
Despite the government’s desire, there was never any approval of a law that would prohibit Pelé from leaving Brazil to work abroad.
The reason why the three-time world champion for the national team and two-time world champion with Santos never agreed to play for Real (or Milan, Inter Milan, Manchester United, other teams that also tried to sign him) was another.
Unlike today’s players, the Athlete of the 20th Century never saw the need to go to Europe to “make his financial independence” and play alongside/against the best athletes of his time. Everything the King wanted and needed, he found right here in Brazil.
“The desire to stay at home was greater. It would have been incredible to play for Real Madrid, but I don’t regret staying and playing my career at Santos”, summarized the former player, in an interview with the magazine “Madridista Real”, published two years ago. behind.
Pelé’s only experience abroad came at the end of his career. In 1975, aged 34, he put retirement aside (he no longer played official matches for Santos and only participated in one or two festive games) to work for three seasons at New York Cosmos, a megalomaniac project funded by Warner that aimed to popularize soccer in the United States.
On Thursday, shortly after the confirmation of the death of the “King”, Real was one of the first clubs to issue an official statement expressing condolences to “all football fans in Brazil and around the world”.
“The legend of Pelé will remain forever in the memory of all those who love this sport and his legacy makes him one of the great myths of world football”, says an excerpt from the note published on his official website and on social networks.
By decision of the family, the funeral for the number 10 will only start on Monday and will be held at Vila Belmiro, Santos’ stadium. The burial will be at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, where the historic number 10 shirt has his golden coffin reserved for years and with a view precisely to the village that he helped transform into a synonym for well-played football.