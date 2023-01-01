Why did Pelé turn down Real Madrid and decide never to play in Europe?

The most victorious club in the history of football, Real Madrid carries a kind of stain on its curriculum filled with stars of the most diverse nationalities and clogged with several dozen titles at different levels: not having convinced Pelé to play in Europe.

The Spanish team tried to convince the “King of Football”, who died on Thursday at the age of 82, a victim of complications from colon cancer he had been facing since 2021, to be part of the legendary team that won the first five editions of the Champions League , between 1956 and 1960.

That merengue cast was a constellation of much of the best in world football in the middle of the century. It had the Argentine Alfredo di Stéfano, the Hungarian Ferenc Puskás, the Spaniard Paco Gento and, for a short period, the Brazilian midfielder Didi.

But there was no Pele. And that was a problem that bothered the club that was still building the path to becoming number one in the world.

The first Spanish attack for the best-known shirt number 10 of all time took place in June 1959, just one year after the unprecedented conquest of the World Cup in Sweden, which placed the star on the international stage of the ball.