Why has man never returned to the moon on manned missions?

In July 1969, NASA managed to safely land a man on the moon, with Neil Armstrong planting the American flag on the moon’s surface. That historic moment changed the world.

The Cold War, which involved the United States and the Soviet Union, was a fundamental factor for man’s trip to the moon, thus, with the American victory in the space race, the country no longer saw the need to invest in trips to another planet.

The cost of leaving the planet was very high, the amount of resources invested made the projects unfeasible, in addition to being a great risk for the astronauts.

This spontaneous end of trips to the satellite caused several conspiracy theories to emerge, because in the popular imagination, the next step was to create warehouses on the moon for trips to other planets, such as Mars.

Technological advances and the trip to the moon.

Technology has changed a lot in recent years, with advances in computing and engineering far exceeding the technology levels of the 1960s. generated for the trip, to the health of the astronauts.

According to Forbes magazine, to reach space it is necessary that the ships do not decouple modules, as it would be like throwing billions of dollars away, in addition to the pollution generated.

Interest in going to the moon

Going to the moon is not something flashy, as the other Apollo projects had less visualization than those imagined in the United States. To develop a project, the expense is billions and it is not approved by Congress, as the value is too high.

The discovery of Helium 3 and ice can cause changes to occur in the analysis of the congress, which can cause projects to emerge.