Why is single-tasking better than multi-tasking?

Mainly in the modern world, having to carry out many tasks at the same time ends up becoming a reality that not everyone is truly adapted to. After all, it might not be as simple as replying to the family in the WhatsApp group, watching a news report on television and all that while writing an email to someone at work.

These joint efforts are called multitasking, something that has always been seen by people as an example of high productivity and exceptional focus. However, recent studies have shown that trying to multitask isn’t exactly healthy for our brains. Fashion, then, is to be single-tasking. Understand!

What is being single tasked?

(Source: Shutterstock)

Becoming monotasking is quite simple: just focus on one thing at a time. However, this can be more difficult for some people than it seems. The single-tasking approach encourages your mind to do short, concrete activities that will become your mind’s sole point of focus for that period.

According to researchers, this way of dealing with life would make these people reach a more “deep” level of work than those who try to take their day-to-day responsibilities by multitasking — doing a lot at the same time, but without really focusing 100% on nothing.

By increasing their level of focus on a single activity, a person would be able to get away from all distractions for a short period of time, which would help increase their overall productivity and concentration.

The Disadvantages of Multitasking

(Source: Shutterstock)

According to a study by the Institute of Psychiatry at the University of London, sending emails or surfing social media while performing another task lowers the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) more significantly than losing a night’s sleep, smoking marijuana or spend a lot of time in front of the TV.

Also, so-called “chronic” multitasking, when we can’t concentrate on a single activity at all, can decrease gray matter density in some parts of the brain. The most problematic, however, happens in relation to productivity.

When we carry out many things simultaneously, we are also performing a constant “change of tasks”, which implies a time of adaptation of the head to reason where it got into. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), switching tasks over time can decrease productivity by up to 40%.

While this process may only take a few fractions of a second, any mere amount of time works as if you were shifting gears in a car. Multitasking may seem efficient on the surface, but it can actually take longer in the end and involve more mistakes. Therefore, ideally, you choose a moment in your day to be completely focused on your biggest responsibility, without distractions and ready to be the best productive version of yourself you’ve ever been.