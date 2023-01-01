With two own goals, Liverpool beat Leicester

Liverpool had two own goals from Wout Faes to beat Leicester 2-1 on Friday. At Anfield, the Foxes defender twice assisted the Reds in six-and-a-half minutes to give the home team victory. Dewsbury-Hall did for the visitors. The match was valid for the 18th round of the English Championship.

Leicester even did well in the match and tried hard to win, but Faues’ two mistakes cost him dearly. The game stayed open until the end.

All the goals came in the first half. The second stage was full of chances, but both teams were poorly on target.

The result leaves Liverpool in sixth place, with 28 points, two less than Tottenham, which opens the G4. Leicester are in 13th with 17 points.

Tributes to Pelé: Before the ball rolled, both teams held a minute of silence in honor of King Pelé. Two wreaths were laid in the middle of the Anfield pitch, with much applause from teams, referees and fans. David Johnson, a former Liverpool player, was also honoured. He died on the 23rd of November.

Injuries and busy play

Both teams lost injured players. Daka felt pain in his right thigh and had to be substituted after 12 minutes. Vardy came on for the striker at Leicester. At Liverpool, Robertson was the one who had a muscle injury in the 16th minute of the second half and left to make way for Tsimikas. Elliott also suffered a knock and had to leave.

Leicester did well in the first half, but ended up getting complicated in the space of less than seven minutes. Faes made two key mistakes and scored against, making life much more difficult for the Foxes.

Liverpool improved in the second stage and performed more for the game, exciting the crowd. Leicester, on the other hand, even got to the attack well, but they sinned a lot at the time of finishing. Both teams created good chances but failed to score.

On Monday, the 2nd, Liverpool will visit Brentford at 2:30 pm (Brasília time), in the Premier League. Leicester, on the other hand, receives Fulham on Tuesday, the 3rd, at 4:45 pm.

Fae decides against

1×0. Just three minutes into the first half, after the goal kick and a quick exchange of passes on the left, Dewsbury-Hall received it from Daka, advanced free of charge and shot past Alisson to open the scoring.

Not worth. Ward missed badly on the way out and the ball caught Salah before reaching Oxlade-Chamberlain. The attacker again gave it to the Egyptian, who kicked it into the empty net. The bid, however, was invalidated due to offside.

1×1. Behind on the scoreboard, Liverpool had difficulties in setting up the moves, but reached the tie in a curious move. In the 37th minute, Alexander-Arnold crossed from the right, Faes tried to cut in the small area, but he made the ball go over Ward, scoring against.

2×1. Faes participated in another mess in the 44th minute. Darwin Núñez received the fastball, tried to dig and the ball hit the post. On the rebound, the Leicester defender pushed for the goal.

DATASHEET

LIVERPOOL vs LEICESTER

Date: 12/30/2022 (Friday)

Place: Anfield, Liverpool (ING)

Referee: Craig Pawson (ING)

Yellow cards: Soumaré (LAW)

Goals: Dewsbury-Hall (37′ of the first half), Faes (own, 37′ of the first half), Faes (own, 44′ of the first half).

Liverpool: Alison; Alexander-Arnold (Joe Gomez), Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas); Thiago, Herderson, Elliott (Bajcetic); Salah, Nuñez, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Keïta). Technician: Jurgen Klopp.

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Soumaré, Ndidi (Tielemans); Perez (Iheanacho), Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka (Vardy). Technician: Brendan Rodgers.