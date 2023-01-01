Woman (literally) pretends to be dead to avoid paying a debt of R$ 1,417 – News

A woman decided that she would not pay a debt of around R$1,417 (US$268), and asked her son to post photos on Facebook where she appeared to be dead. The idea came from deadbeat Liza Dewi Pramita, who lives in Indonesia and didn’t want to repay the money she borrowed from an acquaintance.

In the images published by her son on the 11th, Liza appears with her eyes closed and with pieces of cotton in her nose. In other images, you can see a stretcher being taken away by a hospital team.





Maya Gunawan, who lent the money after meeting her in a messaging group, noticed the timing of the posts. A second extension of a debt of US$ 268, contracted by Liza, was about to expire when the images were published on the social network.

Upon borrowing the amount, Liza agreed to make the payment by November 20th. But when the date came, she said she hadn’t gotten the money. A second deadline expired on December 6th, and Liza also made some excuse.

On the 12th, the third deadline would expire, but the day before Liza “died” — according to her son’s post, in a tragic car accident. Initially, Maya didn’t suspect anything, until her son announced that the burial would be in Aceh Tamiang, a city strangely far from where the two live.





An internet search revealed that the photo in the hospital was copied from the internet, which made her confront the son who published the images, who did not take long to admit that everything was nothing more than a scheme by his mother to not pay the debt.

According to the Malaysian website Kosmo, despite the plan having been discovered, Liza has not yet been located and has not paid the debt.



