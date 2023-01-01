Women’s World Cup is the highlight of football in 2023 – 01/01/2023

With the women’s soccer World Cup as a highlight, the year 2023 promises many emotions for fans of the sport. However, the action starts next Monday (2nd), with the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, the most traditional youth tournament in Brazilian football.

If in 2022 the attention of fans around the world was focused on Qatar, host of the men’s World Cup, in 2023 the eyes will be on Australia and New Zealand, which, between July 20 and August 20, will host the FIFA World Cup women’s football.

Brazil will be in the competition, in which it will seek the unprecedented title. The team led by the Swedish Pia Sundhage is part of Group F, alongside France, Jamaica and a team that will be defined in the play-off, and against which the selection will debut in the World Cup on July 24th.

However, before that, the Canadian team will compete in the first edition of the Women’s Final, on April 6 at Wembley Stadium (London). Brazil, current champion of South America, measures forces with England, champion of Europe.

2026 World Cup qualifiers

For the men’s team, the main commitment in 2023 will be the first rounds of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

cup

But the season for Brazilian football starts this Monday, with the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Copinha will bring together 128 teams from the 26 states and the Federal District, which will operate in 32 venues, spread over 30 cities in São Paulo. The tournament runs until the 25th, the anniversary of the city of São Paulo. Traditionally, in the first days of the year, the first games of the State Championships are also played.

Mundial, Libertadores and Sudamericana

In February, from the first day onwards, the focus will be on the Club World Cup, in which Flamengo will look for the competition’s second title in Morocco. In the same month Altlético-MG and Fortaleza will be involved with the previous phase of the Copa Libertadores.

The group stage of the main club competition in South America will only start on April 5th. The decision is scheduled for November 11, at a venue yet to be defined. The women’s version of the tournament will be played entirely in Colombia, between October 5th and 21st.

The Copa Sudamericana will start a little later, on March 8. The final is scheduled for the 28th of October.

national competitions

Among men, national competitions will kick off on February 22nd, with the first rounds of the Copa do Brasil, whose decision is scheduled for September 24th. Serie A of the Brazilian Championship will be played between April 16th and December 3rd.

In the women’s category, the competition that opens the national season is the Women’s Super Cup, between February 5th and 12th. In the same month, but starting on the 26th, the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A1 begins, the final of which is scheduled for September 17th.