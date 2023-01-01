Xodó de Jorge Jesus was Libertadores champion in Flamengo and bought by City; today, shines in Spain and faces Barcelona

Vinicius Souza, Libertadores champion for Flamengo in 2019, is one of the highlights of Espanyol

champion of Conmebol Libertadores in 2019 by Flamengothe steering wheel Vinicius Souza, from spanish, lives the expectation of playing for the first time against the barcelona per LaLiga, in this Saturday. The Catalan derby will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+at 10 am (from Brasilia).

“When you arrive at Espanyol, they already talk a lot about the derby. It’s a different match, the week, the motivation. Looking forward to playing my first. A dream come true to play such a match at the Camp Nou and represent this beautiful Espanyol shirt. I hope to play well and win,” he told ESPN.

“We have to show our game and try to set our pace. I’m sure they will also respect us. I hope it’s a beautiful game”.

Leader of recovered balls in the Spanish Championship, the Brazilian is a starter and one of the highlights of the Catalan team.

“When I arrived, I tried to adapt as quickly as possible to what the coach asked of me. It was all very well planned. I thought about playing every game. I’ll always give my best.”

After spending two seasons in Belgium, Vinicius drew a lot of attention for his quick adaptation to Spain.

“Barcelona is a bit like Rio de Janeiro. It’s always sunny and people are smiling. It feels like I’m at home.”

“I was very well received. We are a close-knit group. We are together on our days off, so we spend more time together than with our own family. It is also like being with a family. I get along well with everyone. I am learning Spanish and today I can speak much better”.

Another factor that helped in the midfielder’s success was having been trained by Jorge Jesus in the days of Gávea.

“The tasks of attacking, defending and having a well-positioned body are things I learned at Flamengo. Not only with Jorge Jesus, but from the baseline. We did a lot of individual work. So, when I got here, it was much easier”.

Vinicius, who also played for the Brazilian national team at the Toulon Tournament, in France, was bought in 2020 by City Football Group – owner of Manchester City – and was transferred to Lommel, from the second division of Belgium. Afterwards, he played in the Belgian elite for KV Mechelen before joining Espanyol in mid-2022.

“When I arrived in Europe, I saw that it was very different from Brazil. I play much faster. I had to have a lot more strength and think fast. I put together a team that helps me daily from sleep control to eating. That helped me a lot” .

Currently, the Catalan team is in 16th place in LaLiga, with 12 points, just one above the relegation zone.

“We have an excellent team. Things didn’t fall into place so quickly. We are always pushing ourselves in training to improve. Individual mistakes, which I also had with regard to corners, for example, we work to help each other”.

Casemiro as a reference

Signed on a one-year loan from Espanyol, the Brazilian is closely followed by City.

“They talk to me on a daily basis. Lots of game videos, training videos and individual homework, which they pass on to me and I do with my physical trainer”.

“In the first year (in Europe) I thought more about it (in the future), but today it doesn’t bother me. It’s a motivation. I came to Espanyol to do my job and help everyone. And the future belongs to God.”

A fan of Casemiro, who was hugely successful at Real Madrid before moving to Manchester United, Vinicius hopes to follow in the same footsteps as a midfielder.

“He’s a guy to take his hat off, not only in stealing the ball, but also in terms of positioning. Playing with a single midfielder, he manages to be on both sides at all times and arrives at the right moment. If one day I can have that understanding of Casemiro’s positioning, it will be perfect”.

“This moment I’m living at Espanyol is helping me a lot to be able to really dream with the Brazilian national team. I dream of being able to have an opportunity. Of course, I have to work here to have that chance”, he concluded.

