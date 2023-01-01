Zara’s retro dress that elegantly disguises party excesses – NiT

Included in the Spanish retailer’s discounts, the piece can be worn on any occasion. It has a pattern that never goes out of fashion.

Remember Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman”? The 1990 film, which has already acquired cult status in romantic comedies, was marked by the protagonist’s unforgettable dresses. In one of the most popular looks of the character Vivian Ward, the polka dot pattern stands out, which exudes a romanticism that many women dream of achieving. Let Kate Middleton say so, as she uses this print on countless occasions.

When we talk about such a popular print — characterized by being full of dots, big or small — we can no longer consider it a trend, because it never really went away. However, its strong presence in the fashion world does not remain static. In the fast-paced flow of industry, the style that harks back to the 19th century, due to advances in textile technology, continues to reinvent itself.

There are very modern options, but there is a special charm when the print appears with a more retro touch. This is the case of one of Zara’s proposals, with a design that recalls the fun style of Twiggy, the model from the 60s, but with an elegance that will look good on any Mediterranean woman. Its aesthetic line, between casual and formal, increases the number of possibilities for using the piece.

This look is further proof of the success of chemise dresses, a silhouette that reinterprets the masculine silhouette and excels in versatility. It can be used as an oversized shirt or a dress, it can be combined with a belt and, in between, you can play with colors and other patterns. In this case, these advantages are complemented by the elegance of the flap collar and V-neck. At the waist, to help disguise the excesses of Christmas and New Year, there is a cross cut with bows in the same fabric.

The dress cost €19.99, but Zara has reduced the price on the website to €15.99 and the model is disappearing from stores. At this time, only sizes XS, M and L are available.

