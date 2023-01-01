Zoey Deutch seeks internet fame in the trailer for “Ill Influencer”, a movie with Dylan O’Brien

“Not Okay” won the national title of “Lie Influencer” and had its official trailer released this Thursday (21). The comedy accompanies a girl pretending to have traveled to Paris to gain followers and will have to sustain the farce after a terrorist attack in the French city.

Directed by Quinn Shephard (“The Bad Example of Cameron Post”), the plot will tell the story of a girl who lives in New York and dreams of being famous on the internet. To gain more followers, she invents a dream trip to Paris, but her secret is at risk of being exposed when a terrible incident happens in the country. Now, she will have to find creative alternatives to keep lying and manage to maintain the hoax to generate even more engagement with her audience. Check out:

In addition to Zoey Deutch (“Vampire Academy”) and Dylan O’Brien (“Maze Runner”) in the main roles, the cast also has Mia Isaac (“You Could Have Done Better”), Embeth Davidtz (“Time is Nadia Alexander (“Servants”). Aunt Dionne Hodge (“Good People”), negin farsad (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend”), Karan Soni (“Deadpool”) and dash perry complete the star team.

Brad Weston, Negin Salmasi and Caroline Jaczko (“Bad Education”) are producing the feature. The creative team led by Quinn includes the casting director Jessica Kelly (“Pieces of a Woman”), the production designer Jason Singleton (“False Positive”), the director of photography Robby Baumgartner (“Blindspotting”), costume designer Sarah Laux (“Godfather of Harlem”), the publisher Mollie Goldstein (“All Together Now”), the hairdresser Cynthia Vanis (“In a New York Neighborhood”) and the makeup artist Arielle Toelke (“The Drop”).

“Influencer de Mentira” will be released in Brazil simultaneously with the United States. The film will be available in the Star+ catalog on July 29th.

