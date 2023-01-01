Zombieland 3 | Zoey Deutch is rooting for the film to happen

With the possibility of a Zombieland 3 being made one day, actress Zoey Deutch wasted no time and has already dug her spot in the likely sequel.

talking to the The Hollywood Reporter, Zoey Deutch said he participated in the second movie of zombieland after having insisted a lot, and would do the same for a probable third party if necessary.

“I would love to put the ‘Von Deutch’ costume back on, for lack of a better pun. That experience was so much fun, and I begged Ruben Fleischer to put me in his movie again. But yeah, I would love to play Madison again. She’s a hell of a character.” – Said Deutsch.

It is worth remembering that the director Ruben Fleischer has already expressed its interest in doing zombieland 3however is not sure if the film will actually happen.

“Emma joked, while we were making the movie, we were supposed to make one of these every 10 years. So hopefully by 2029 there will be another Zombieland. But I do not know. I wonder how many times you can return, so we’ll see.” – Said Fleischer to comicbook.com.

The most recent film in the franchise is Zombieland: Double Tapwhich with the direction of Ruben Fleischer is available in the national catalog of Prime Video.

Years after coming together to get through the onset of the zombie epidemic in the United States, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) continue to seek new places for housing and survival. When they decide to go to the White House, they end up meeting other survivors and realize that new paths can be explored.