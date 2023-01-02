10 emojis that could be released in 2023 and their meanings | apps

Emojipedia has announced new emojis that may be released in 2023 as part of the Emoji 15.0 list, for Android phones and iPhone (iOS). Apparently, there will be 31 new faces, including more heart color options, new animal designs and more food icons. For now, the release of emojis is just a rumor, as the list has not yet been officially confirmed and also requires approval from the Unicode consortium – a non-profit organization that, among other things, is also responsible for new emoji designs.

Meaning of emojis: meet 10 faces that you ‘understood wrong’

82% of Brazilians prefer to express feelings with emojis; search

It is not possible to know which of the faces will, in fact, be released next year. Also, it’s worth mentioning that it’s possible that Unicode will modify some of the designs before the emojis are made available to the public. Below, you can check out the emojis and the possible uses and meanings of each one of them.

1 of 11 New hearts, food and animals: check out the list of emojis that may be released in 2023 — Photo: Playback/Emojipedia New hearts, food and animals: check out the list of emojis that may be released in 2023 — Photo: Playback/Emojipedia

📝 How to release new emojis on WhatsApp? Collaborate in the TechTudo Forum

Of the new icons that are likely to be released next year, the shaking face emoji is the only “face” on the list. scared or agitated. According to Emojipedia, the new icon can also be used to express tremors such as in earthquakes or when hearing very loud noises.

2 of 11 The shaking face emoji can represent a shocked or distressed person — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake The shaking face emoji can represent a shocked or distressed person — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake

Apparently, the traditional heart emojis will gain another color: this time, the shade of pink will be released. According to Emojipedia, the new icon can also be used to represent love and friendship.

3 of 11 The heart icon will gain another color, and should be available in pink — Photo: Reproduction/Let’s Eat Cake The heart icon will gain another color, and should be available in pink — Photo: Reproduction/Let’s Eat Cake

In addition to pink, the heart icon should also be available in gray. Like the other heart icons, it can also be used to represent love and friendship, but in a more neutral tone.

4 of 11 The gray heart emoji can represent love and friendship — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake The gray heart emoji can represent love and friendship — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake

As part of the animal pack, Emojipedia is expected to launch the Goose emoji in 2023. The kitty can be seen in profile and has a white body. According to the organization, the icon can be used to represent the animal itself and in contexts in other languages ​​- in an English conversation, for example, the goose (“goose”), could be used to represent a shiver, since the expression in the language can be read as “goosebump”.

5 of 11 The goose emoji can have a double meaning with some expressions involving the animal — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake The goose emoji can have a double meaning with some expressions involving the animal — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake

The donkey emoji should also join the list of new faces planned for this year. The animal can be seen from the side, in gray color. It can be used to represent the animal itself as part of the pet emoji pack but it also has a double meaning and can be used to insult someone as “dumb”.

6 of 11 The donkey design may be among the new faces that will arrive on cell phones in 2023 — Photo: Reproduction/Let’s Eat Cake The donkey design may be among the new faces that will hit cell phones in 2023 — Photo: Reproduction/Let’s Eat Cake

The food package should receive an update with the pod emoji. The icon should bring the vegetable with some peas inside, and can be used in conversations about recipes or to represent the color green. According to Emojipedia, the smiley face can still represent similar things or items.

7 of 11 The pod emoji must be added to the food emoji pack — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake The pod emoji must be added to the food emoji pack — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake

The pushing hand emoji brings the drawing of an outstretched hand, which can be facing left or right, and that makes the movement of pushing or pushing something or someone away. It can be used to mean “stop” or it can be combined to represent two hands meeting in celebration.

8 of 11 The pushing hand emoji can represent the word “stop” or can be combined to form a “touch here” — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake The pushing hand emoji can represent the word “stop” or can be combined to form a “touch here” — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake

The angel wing emoji, as the name suggests, can be used to refer to an angel or someone angelic. In addition, the icon can also represent the word “fly”. He is another possible emoji that could be released as early as 2023.

9 of 11 The angel wing emoji can be used to refer to someone angelic — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake The angel wing emoji can be used to refer to someone angelic — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake

The black bird design should arrive as a novelty in the animal emoji pack. The new icon is similar to the existing bird emoji, but instead of being red, it is black.

10 of 11 The black bird emoji should also arrive in the animal pack in 2023 — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake The black bird emoji should also arrive in the animal pack in 2023 — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake

Ginger, like the pod emoji, can be used in conversation contexts about recipes or ingredients. In addition, according to Emojipedia, the icon can have a double meaning, representing something spicy or spicy, and can also be used to refer to redheads in English.

11 of 11 The gingerbread emoji has a double meaning, and can be used to refer to redheads — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake The gingerbread emoji has a double meaning, and can be used to refer to redheads — Photo: Playback/Let’s Eat Cake

See also: How to make stickers for WhatsApp?