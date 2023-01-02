10 main changes in the job market for the year 2023

whereas the technology is in constant progress, that professionals continue to qualify more and more and companies become more demanding as the years go by, it is noted that these factors are directly influencing the functioning of the labor market. As a result, year after year, new ideas and new ways of handling it are emerging, increasingly aiming at high productivity. That’s why we’ve listed the new job market trends so you don’t get left behind. So, check out how it will behave from 2023 onwards.

The new job market

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the job market went through a not very pleasant moment, in which many professionals were fired and, as a result, some companies collapsed. However, the year 2022 rekindled hope for better days, in order to bring new ways of managing the labor market. Check out her new trends for the coming year:

Physical-digital workplace

Joining remote work was the solution that companies found to deal with the pandemic. Consequently, productivity results were positive, which led to a new perspective on the workplace being adopted. That is, from 2023, many companies will work more in the remote work modality.

contractual relations

Companies went through the process of adapting to the behavior of their professionals. That is, moral values ​​began to be discussed between the company and employees in order to establish a healthy relationship. Including, the agendas that promise to be more present in this aspect are: inclusion, diversity and equity.

Flexibility

Offering workloads according to the availability of employees will become more common in companies, with the aim of improving productivity. Since the professional will feel more comfortable in carrying out his activities at his own pace. Consequently, everyone wins, both the company and its employees.

collaborative dynamics

Due to the diversity of workplaces, the meeting of different generations within the same sector will become more common. With this, it is necessary to create a collaborative bonding dynamic to integrate the employees of a given company in the best possible way.

weekly workload

In recent times, some companies have adopted four days of work throughout the week. The result of this was a decrease in employee burnout, which led to a significant increase in productivity. As a result, we can expect more and more companies to abandon the five-day week and opt for the new weekly workload orientation.

labor surveillance

Since professionals have the ability to work remotely, companies have no way to monitor them in person. However, they are able to monitor the progress of activities through monitoring applications that map presence, record activities and much more. So surveillance will tend to increase rapidly from 2023 onwards.

Mental health

Unquestionably, the mental health of many professionals has been affected by Covid-19. Consequently, companies found themselves obliged to take care of the mental well-being of their professionals so that they would not become unmotivated, under pressure and the like. As a result, it was noted that, by obtaining mentally healthy professionals, productivity achieves good results. Therefore, prioritizing mental health will be an important feature in the new job market.

Benefits and incentives for employees

With specializations being increasingly valued, professionals are highly sought after, giving them the advantage of choosing good salaries, better benefits and other advantages that are up to them.

Immediately, companies will do what they can to respond to these requests and have offered incentives to motivate them. Therefore, offering awards, certifications, promotions and recreational activities will be constantly present in the job market from 2023 onwards.

Organization and change management

In view of the changes brought about by the pandemic, the job market has experienced many adversities that have harmed it. On the other hand, companies have found improved ways of managing and will be better prepared in the coming years.

“Clandestine” work

Also known as “moonlighting”, the modality refers to when a professional acts simultaneously in two or more jobs. In view of the possibility of remote work, this practice will be more common than imagined in the coming years.