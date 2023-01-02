10 movies to start the year inspired | People management

A good movie can motivate us in moments of fresh start. Watching an inspiring story can give us new ideas and even help us rethink our projects and plans. Whether it’s just to relieve everyday tensions, or to share the fun with friends and family, watching an inspiring movie can help us renew our energies.

Thinking about that, PEGN selected a list of 10 inspiring movies to start 2023. Check out:

O Peso do Talento (2022) — Photo: Disclosure

The comedy mixes fiction and an autobiography by Nicholas Cage. In the film, the actor is the protagonist playing himself, full of common problems: in personal, professional, financial, loving and family life. In a career crisis, Cage accepts a job just for the money, but ends up building a beautiful friendship with the contractor. Later, he realizes that not everything is what it seems. The story is humorous and light, with a touch of action, dealing with themes such as friendship, family relationships and professional choices.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Licorice Pizza (2021) — Photo: Disclosure

Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) meet in the San Fernando Valley, California, in 1973. She is 25 and he is 15. There begins a story of friendship and partnership, in addition to Gary’s passion by Alana, who says she is not interested in the boy. The two start several businesses together and pretend not to care about the romantic side of the relationship. A group of young friends forms around the duo, who live several adventures in a nostalgic Hollywood. The film inspires reflections on love, friendship, growing up and business. In addition, it has a great soundtrack that features songs by Wings, Nina Simone and David Bowie.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fera do Mar (2022) — Photo: Disclosure

In this Netflix animation, a sailor who hunts sea monsters leaves the mainland to explore unknown waters. Along the journey, he meets the most dangerous sea monster of all. Surprisingly, the beast ends up becoming his friend and an essential ally in overcoming the storms. With the bond, the two realize that the war between monsters and marines is not worth it and become committed to peace on the seas. The animation talks about dreaming and building ideals for a greater and collective good, inspiring harmony in the midst of conflict situations.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Woman King (2022) — Photo: Disclosure

The film is based on real facts, centered on the story of Nanisca (Viola Davis), who was a commander in the army of the Kingdom of Dahomey. The kingdom was in what is now Benin, and was one of the most powerful places in Africa between the 17th and 19th centuries. Nanisca led a battalion of women who, together, fought French colonists, rival tribes, and all groups that tried to enslave her people. and destroy the kingdom. The storyline about the female army, known as Agojie, evokes black female strength and inspires viewers about empowering marginalized groups in today’s world.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Now, Vivo Play and YouTube

5. Red: Growing Up Is A Beast

Red: Growing up is a Beast (2022) — Photo: Disclosure

Teenagers are known for irritability and mood swings. In Pixar animation, when young Mei Lee feels strong emotions, she transforms into a red panda. Despite being a studious and obedient girl, Mei Lee knows that she needs to vent her emotions somehow. Having to face the curse of the red panda, she discovers that knowing how to deal with life’s ups and downs is a form of self-acceptance. The film brings an interesting message about patience with the stages of life and with family members, in addition to raising the importance of friendships and self-love.

Where to watch: disney+

No Ritmo do Coração (2021) — Photo: Disclosure

A deaf family runs a fishing business in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Daughter Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only listener in the family, helping her parents and brother with everyday activities. Because of this, she is seen as an outsider at her school. The situation changes when she joins the school choir, where she starts a romantic relationship and makes friends. Encouraged by her teacher to pursue a career in music, Ruby must decide whether to forge her own path or continue helping her parents with their local business. The plot inspires reflections on solidarity, love, family and individuality. The film won three Academy Awards in 2022: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Hand of God (2021) — Photo: Disclosure

The young Italian Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti) lives in the bustling Naples of the 1980s. The teenager lives with his parents, is crazy about football and is lonely in the emotional field: he has neither friends nor lovers. He dreams of studying philosophy, until an accident changes his worldview, making him want to study film. The feature is inspired by the personal story of the director himself, Paolo Sorrentino, and won the Oscar for best international film in 2022. The plot inspires viewers to reflect on life choices and freedom.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pelé (2021) — Photo: Disclosure

This tip is to miss the World Cup atmosphere and pay homage to King Pelé. The Netflix documentary tells the story of the greatest player of all time, from the beginning of his career to the grandiose title of the 1970 World Cup. formed the greatest footballer of all. The documentary features rare scenes with exclusive speeches by former teammates of Santos and the national team, such as Zagallo, Jairzinho and Amarildo. The film is inspiring as it shows how an ordinary boy became the biggest football reference on the planet.

Where to watch: Netflix

Soul (2020) — Photo: Disclosure

Where do your passions and skills come from? What is your essence? These questions are part of Soul, an animation by Pixar that tells the story of Joe Gardner, a music teacher who always dreamed of being a jazz musician. When he has the chance to impress colleagues during an open rehearsal, Gardner has an accident that causes his soul to leave his body and be taken to a place where spirits develop and gain gifts before being sent to a newly formed place. born. The film is inspiring for making the viewer reflect on what makes them happy, in addition to emphasizing the value we should give to our passions.

Where to watch: disney+

Extraordinary (2017) — Photo: Disclosure