10 players who changed teams for 2023

The year has just started, but Brazilian fans have high expectations for the season. Much because of the big signings made by the main clubs in the country, which promise to raise the level of the biggest national and South American competitions.

O UOL prepared a list with 10 great signings of Brazilian teams for 2023. The list ranges from old acquaintances with remarkable passages to world-renowned scorers.

Luis Suarez – Gremio

Perhaps the most bombastic signing in Brazilian football for the 2023 season. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker defended Nacional (URU) in 2022 and helped the team win the Uruguayan Championship.

Revealed by Nacional (URU), Suárez was top scorer wherever he went, shining in Holland, where he played for Groningen and Ajax, in England, where he defended Liverpool, and in Spain, where he played for Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

In addition to betting on the goals of the Uruguayan idol, Grêmio sees in the signing of Luis Suárez a rescue of confidence from the fans, who saw the team compete in Series B last season.

Gerson – Flamengo

One of the pillars of Flamengo between 2019 and 2021, a period in which he was champion eight times, Gerson is back in the red-black team. The ‘Joker’ returns after about a year and a half at Olympique de Marseille, France.

Gerson in action with the shirt of Olympique de Marseille Image: ANP via Getty Images

Flamengo disbursed around BRL 85 million to guarantee the athlete’s return for 2023. Gerson’s will, who didn’t have many chances with Igor Tudor in France, weighed in for the negotiation to be completed.

Angel Romero – Corinthians

The 30-year-old Paraguayan striker became the crowd’s favorite in his first spell, which lasted five years — from 2014 to 2019. In the period, he won four titles: two Brazilian Championships (2015 and 2017) and two Paulista Championships (2017 and 2018) .

In the three years he stayed away from Corinthians, the striker defended San Lorenzo (ARG) and Cruz Azul (MEX). After a year in Mexican football, free to sign a contract, he was approached by the São Paulo club, which confirmed the player’s return on December 15.

Mark Paul – Sao Paulo

The 21-year-old striker, revealed by Fluminense, stood out in 2019 and 2020 at the Rio club. After signing with Atlético de Madrid, he was loaned out to Famalicão in Portugal and Mirandés in the Spanish second division.

Marcos Paulo, new reinforcement of São Paulo Image: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

He arrives on loan at São Paulo, reinforcing one of the most needy sectors of the São Paulo team.

Mateus Vital – Cruzeiro

Series B champion in 2022, Cruzeiro sought reinforcements in clubs from São Paulo. At Corinthians, Raposa took on attacking midfielder Mateus Vital, 24 years old. He signed for three years with the Minas Gerais club.

In addition to Vital, Cruzeiro was also reinforced with attacking midfielder Nikão, who was at São Paulo, and striker Wesley, who was at Palmeiras.

Pedro Raul – Vasco

Deputy scorer of the 2022 Brasileirão, when he played for Goiás, Pedro Raul is Vasco’s hope for goals for the 2023 season.

Striker Pedro Raul, Serie A’s top scorer in 2022, was officially presented by Vasco Image: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

Upon his arrival at Vasco, Pedro Raul stated that one of the reasons for his going to the club Maltese cross is to reach the Brazilian national team. In 2022, he was praised by Tite, but was never called up.

Keno – Fluminense

The 33-year-old striker was at Atlético-MG and signed a contract until December 2024 with the Rio de Janeiro club. He can still extend the bond for another year and will wear the number 25 shirt.

Keno gained prominence playing for Santa Cruz-PE. Hired by Palmeiras, he was an important player in the Brazilian title of 2018. At Atlético-MG, he won another Brazilian Championship, in 2021, and the Copa do Brasil in the same year.

Paulinho – Atlético-MG

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder revealed by Vasco was announced as a signing for Atlético-MG on the first day of December.

Paulinho played four years at Bayer Leverkusen and was a gold medalist with the Brazilian national team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Mendoza – Santos

Mendoza was announced by Santos on December 8. The Colombian striker stood out in the 2022 Brazilian Championship with the Ceará shirt, despite the relegation of the alvinegro club.

The player signed a contract with Santos until 2025 and will have one of the highest salaries in the squad. Last season, “Speedy” scored 20 goals, one less than Marcos Leonardo, top scorer of the Vila team that year.

Junior Urso – Coritiba

Another old acquaintance who returns to the club where he once shone. Junior Urso, 33, gained national prominence playing for Coritiba between 2012 and 2013. In Brazil, he also played for Atlético-MG and Corinthians, and was at Orlando City since 2020.

To announce the midfielder, Coritiba overcame competition from Vasco, which was also interested in the athlete.