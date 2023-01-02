10 series and films about entrepreneurship to inspire – Forbes

Contrary to what many think, some of the best career and entrepreneurship lessons may not be on LinkedIn, but on television.

Take advantage of the holiday atmosphere to be entertained and inspired as you delve into stories of success and failure that have a lot to teach you about what to do – and not to do – in business.

1. The Dropout

Starring Amanda Seyfried, the eight-episode miniseries tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes and her startup Theranos, which claimed to be a pioneer in a blood test system that, in fact, does not work.

The series reveals how Holmes became one of the youngest billionaires in the world, with her company valued at the time at US$ 9 billion (R$ 47.6 billion), and soon lost everything when she was accused of fraud.

Streaming: Star+

2. Sound on the Strip

The miniseries portrays the story of Swedish entrepreneurs Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, co-founders of Spotify, on their way to revolutionize the music industry with a legal streaming platform that, today, has almost 200 million paid subscribers.

“Som na Banda” is based on the book “Spotify Inifrån” (no Brazilian edition), by Swedish writers Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud, which narrates the first steps in building the most famous music app in the world, from Apple’s resistance to market agreements. The co-founders are played by Swedish actors Edvin Endre and Christian Hillborg.

Streaming: Netflix

3. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

The series focuses on the birth of Uber, one of Silicon Valley’s most successful unicorns. The company has already announced a valuation of US$ 17 billion (R$ 89.9 billion).

“Super Pumped” is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Mike Isaac and features an all-star cast with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

The plot shows Kalanick’s relationship with angel investor and mentor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler) and the controversies and challenges faced by the CEO, who had a tendency to put success above everything, even the well-being of his employees and drivers.

Streaming: Paramount+

4. WeCrashed

“WeCrashed” follows the rise and fall of WeWork, which grew from a single coworking space to a global brand valued at $47 billion in less than a decade. The series tells the story of Adam and Rebekah Neumann (Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway), the extravagant and eccentric couple behind the creation of the unicorn, alongside Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin).

Streaming: Apple TV+

5. Girl Boss

The series accompanies the bankrupt Sophia Amoruso (Britt Robertson), who lived without a penny, until she decided to mine old clothes in bazaars and sell them as vintage on e-Bay.

The idea, which was born in her apartment in 2006, turned the Nasty Gal website into a success, and its founder into an inspiration for other women. Girl Boss humorously demystifies the daily lives of entrepreneurs who start from scratch by portraying the perrengues of Sophia’s life, negotiating prices for second-hand clothes in third-class stores and pushing the car due to lack of gas.

Streaming: Netflix

6. Back to Space

The documentary follows the rise of SpaceX, billionaire Elon Musk’s company, and his ambition to resume space travel. The film shows SpaceX engineers on a mission to get NASA astronauts back to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is yet another business of the controversial South African businessman, who is also the CEO of Tesla and more recently acquired Twitter, getting involved in several controversies regarding the company’s new guidelines and the dismissal of a large part of the staff.

Streaming: Netflix

7. Bill Gates Code

The documentary miniseries walks through the mind of billionaire businessman Bill Gates to find out who influenced him and what goals the Microsoft founder still wants to achieve.

He stopped being CEO of big tech in 2000, founded the philanthropic institution Bill & Melinda Gates, alongside his now ex-wife, and said this year that he wants to donate his fortune until he leaves the Forbes billionaires list.

Streaming: Netflix

8. Eike: All or nothing

The film, based on the book of the same name by journalist Malu Gaspar, shows the life of former billionaire Eike Batista during the founding of the oil company OGX, which made him the seventh richest man in the world.

The film, starring Nelson Freitas and directed by Dida Andrade and Andradina Azevedo, follows the rise and fall of Eike’s empire, whose fortune was estimated by Forbes at US$ 30 billion (R$ 158.7 billion) in 2012.

Streaming: Netflix

9. Legacy: The True Story of the Lakers

The documentary tells the story of building one of the most important basketball organizations in the world, the Los Angeles Lakers, and businessman Jerry Buss.

A real estate tycoon, he was a pioneer in the basketball business when he bought the team in 1970. Today, 40 years later, the Lakers franchise is led by his daughter, Jeanie Buss, and is valued at more than US$ 5 billion (R$ 26, 45 billion) and has won 11 NBA rings.

Streaming: Star+

10. The Life and Story of Madam CJ Walker

The miniseries shows details of the life of the entrepreneur considered the first self made woman in the United States. Sarah Breedlove, or Madam Walker, worked as a laundress and, in the early 1900s, began selling hair products specifically for African-American women.

With great success, she opened a beauty salon, a factory and became the first female millionaire in the United States. The miniseries follows the search for an investor and his look at the competition and clientele.

Streaming: Netflix