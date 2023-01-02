10 series not to miss in 2023

The list of productions that will be released in 2023 is huge, so choosing just ten was a struggle. And not to mention that nothing is guaranteed that the shows that follow will, in fact, be good to watch. But it’s worth the bet! Either by the cast, or by the creators, the list below are 10 SERIES to bet on 2023. Let’s list!

THE LAST OF US (HBO Max)

In March 2020, just days before the world shut down, HBO announced that it was developing a new series based on the PlayStation video game “The Last of Us”; it was officially recalled eight months later. The 2013 game became a huge hit with fans and critics alike, selling over 20 million copies and leading to the release of “Part II”, so it’s no surprise that HBO expects the show to make the same noise. The drama takes place 20 years after civilization has been destroyed, following survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal), who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. Together they travel across post-apocalyptic America. The series is written and produced by the writer of “Chernobyl”, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the game’s creative director. Premieres next day January 15th.

SHINKING (Apple TV+)

Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, Jason Segel and Harrison Ford are behind this 10-episode comedy, so it’s almost impossible to imagine it not being a hit. Segel, who wrote the show, plays a grieving therapist, Jimmy Johns, who hits his breaking point and starts telling his clients exactly what he thinks, despite the unethical manner. Soon, his methods begin to change their lives and his. In a perfect cast, Ford plays Dr. Phil Rhodes, an insightful therapist who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy and was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL (FX)

Starting 15 years after US Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens of Timothy Olyphantleft Kentucky behind, the new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s book, “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit”. When the new series begins, Givens is working in Miami and is a part-time father to a 15-year-old girl (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter, Vivian). Everything changes when he is sent to Detroit and crosses paths with a sociopath, “The Oklahoma Wildman”, and his lawyer, Carolyn Wilder, who “finds herself caught between the cop and the criminal”.

FATAL ATTRACTION (Paramount+)

While “Fatal Attraction” might be a familiar story thanks to the 1987 film with Glenn Close, the TV adaptation turns that on its head. The rereading of thriller erotic looks at marriage and infidelity while examining mental health and personality disorders. Joshua Jackson stars as Dan Gallagher, who has an affair with Alex Forrest, played by Lizzy Caplan. Dan’s wife Beth is played by Amanda Peet and Alyssa Jirrells stars as his daughter, Ellen Gallagher. While the film focuses on Dan as the hero and Alex as the villain, the series will delve deeper into each character’s stories and motives, while still honoring the source material.

LOVE AND DEATH (HBO Max)

For years, nobody talked about Candy Montgomery, the woman who murdered her neighbor Betty Gore, after having an affair with Gore’s husband. It was a crime that rocked Wylie, Texas in 1980. Thirty years later, there is not one true crime spree about it, but two. Last year we had “Candy” starring Melanie Lynskey and Jessica Biel. In 2023, David E. Kelley will tell the story again, this time with Elizabeth Olsen in the lead role and lily rabe playing Betty Gore. Jesse Plemons and Patrick Fugit play Allan Gore and Pat Montgomery, respectively.

WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS (HBO Max)

Another year, another Watergate story. The five-episode limited series for HBO Max stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux as E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, respectively – two men who accidentally destroyed Nixon’s presidency despite working on his staff. The series is based in part on the book “Integrity” by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. The star cast includesi Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Domhnall Gleeson, Toby Huss, Ike Barinholtz and Kathleen Turneramong others.

WOLF PACK (Paramount+)

Attention “Buffy” fans, Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to the supernatural world – but this time, she’s not fighting vampires… yet. Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, “Wolf Pack” follows a new generation of werewolves, who are discovered during a wildfire in California. Written and produced by Jeff Davis (best known for launching “Teen Wolf” and its massive fan base), the series also stars Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and tyler Lawrence Gray.

POKER FACE (Peacock)

It would be hard to do a series with Rian Johnson (Glass Onion) and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and not talk about it. Johnson’s TV debut is a mystery series of the week following Charlie Cale de Lyonne. Charlie always knows when someone is lying – a skill she helps when she encounters one strange criminal after another. The long list of guest stars includes Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Ron Pearlman, Lil Rel Howery and Joseph Gordon-Levittamong others.

MAYFAIR WITCHES (ABC)

AMC continues to sink its teeth into Anne Rice’s bestselling novels. Following the success of “Interview with the Vampire” comes “Mayfair Witches”. The eight-episode series centers on neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario)who must find balance in her life after learning that she is the heiress of a family of witches. jack huston also stars next to Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin.

MRS. DAVIS (Peacock)

When two TV titans like Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez come together to create a new show, it’s likely to be on the most anticipated list. The creator of “Lost” and “Watchmen” is teaming up with the writer of “The Big Bang Theory” for this eight-episode drama, which tells the “epic and absurd tale of an unconventional heroine.” Betty Giplin, who previously worked with Lindelof on “The Hunt,” leads the series as a nun, Simone, who battles an all-powerful AI known as “Mrs. Davis.” Jake McDorman and Andy McQueen are also in the cast.