15 Eccentric Fairytale Houses Around the World | buildings

Fairytale houses really are a chicken-or-egg question: did the eccentric and slightly off-the-beaten-path houses inspire the houses seen in storybooks, or did the books bring the houses into existence? The answer could be a mixture of both..

Many of the architectural elements we associate with houses seen in fairy tales – thatched roofs, natural stone facades or mansards and asymmetrical windows – are not new. They are actually quite old and many date back to the 18th or 19th century.

+ Inside the largest cave castle in the world

Animators and illustrators are well known for drawing inspiration from historic architecture, often adding fantastical elements to infuse a little more magic into the depictions, so it’s not surprising that Snow White’s house looks, in many ways, like a charming fairytale house. countryside of England.

+ The 12 most beautiful train journeys in the world

However, something peculiar happened in the early 1920s. Architects, mostly in California and England, began to design houses based on views in fairy tales. Without any specific features, the houses began to emerge with cobblestone pathways, intentionally uneven roofs and irregularly shaped doors and windows, seemingly bringing the exaggerated architectural details added to the illustrations into the real world. Slowly, houses in this style gained a (extremely appropriate) name: fairytale houses.

+ The 10 most impressive theaters in the world

Although not extremely common, houses in this style can still be seen all over the world. Below, see 15 enchanting examples of homes that look like they’re straight out of your favorite fairy tale. Check out:

+ The 10 most spectacular stairs in the world

1. Beverly Hills, California

2 of 16 Spadena House, in Beverly Hills, has the “witch’s house” — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @victoriabrynner/ Spadena House, in Beverly Hills, has the “witch’s house” — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @victoriabrynner/

Although this Beverly Hills home is technically called Spadena House, its informal name – Witch House, or ‘Witch House’ – seems more appropriate. The house was designed by Harry Oliver, a Hollywood art director.

+ 12 of the strangest buildings in the world

2.Culver City, California

3 of 16 House in Culver City was designed by a former Disney studio artist — Photo: Playback/Instagram @thejosejimenez House in Culver City was designed by a former Disney studio artist — Photo: Playback/Instagram @thejosejimenez

If the crooked roof, stone facade, and odd-shaped window alone didn’t make this home look like something out of a children’s book, then the small pond certainly adds the finishing touch. Designed by Lawrence Joseph, a former Disney studio artist, the home is located on a development in Culver City, California, known as The Hobbit Houses of Los Angeles. Built over about 20 years, the community boasts a collection of fairytale homes.

3. Warwickshire, England

4 of 16 The house where Anne Hathaway, wife of William Shakespeare, lived in Warwickshire, England — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @travel_latso The house where Anne Hathaway, William Shakespeare’s wife, lived in Warwickshire, England — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @travel_latso

This 12-bedroom farmhouse was where Anne Hathaway, wife of William Shakespeare, lived as a child. Built over 500 years ago, the house still features original furniture used by the family.

+ The 10 most spectacular soccer fields in the world

4. Matamata, New Zealand

5 of 16 Houses on the Hobbiton film set, in Matamata, New Zealand, can be visited — Photo: Playback/Instagram @hobbitontours Houses on the Hobbiton film set, in Matamata, New Zealand, can be visited — Photo: Playback/Instagram @hobbitontours

In Matamata, New Zealand, you won’t have to look far to find examples of fairytale architecture. Here, at the location of the Hobbiton movie set, visitors can take guided tours to see Hobbit homes up close.

6 of 16 The rocks that resemble the shape of a chimney opened houses, churches and businesses in Cappadocia, Turkey — Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images The chimney-shaped rocks opened houses, churches and businesses in Cappadocia, Turkey — Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

These so-called “fairy chimneys” are an iconic part of the landscape in Cappadocia, Turkey. Formed from volcanic ash, the conical rocks were hand carved by ancient civilizations to form homes, churches and other structures.

7 out of 16 Houses in Sivas, Turkey, are inspired by the “Lord of the Rings” franchise — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook 1000 Lugares Turquía Houses in Sivas, Turkey, are inspired by the “Lord of the Rings” franchise — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook 1000 Lugares Turquía

The collection of houses in Sivas, Turkey was inspired by the Hobbit houses in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise. Like those in the film series, the houses are built into hills, and have become a popular tourist attraction.

8 of 16 Charming country house in Vilsteren, Holland, could be in a fairy tale — Photo: Getty Images Charming country house in Vilsteren, Holland, could be in a fairy tale — Photo: Getty Images

It doesn’t take much more than a thatched roof and manicured vines to transform any home into a fairytale home. Case in point: this charming country house in the Netherlands.

9 of 16 Pink house in the shape of a cake with a slide made in Almere, the Netherlands, after listening to the wishes of children who are fans of a children’s program — Photo: Getty Images Pink house in the shape of a cake with a slide made in Almere, the Netherlands, after listening to the wishes of children who are fans of a children’s program — Photo: Getty Images

It’s not surprising that when children are asked to design their dream home, the result is something that mirrors the cottages, houses, and palaces of their favorite books and shows. For the 20th anniversary of Het Klokhuis, a Dutch children’s TV show, children were asked to design a real version of their dream house. Located in Holland, the pink cake-shaped house with attached slide hosts a multitude of activities and events specifically for kids.

+ The 16 most beautiful museums in the world

10 of 16 Hand-carved houses in sandstone walls between 1855 and 1858 in Halberstadt, Germany — Photo: Getty Images Houses carved by hand into sandstone walls between 1855 and 1858 in Halberstadt, Germany — Photo: Getty Images

Known as “the Hobbit Caves at Langenstein”, these houses were hand carved into sandstone walls between 1855 and 1858. Five of the ten single-family houses can still be visited today

11 of 16 15 Eccentric Fairytale Houses Around the World -Mushroom House in Toronto — Photo: Getty Images 15 Eccentric Fairytale Houses Around the World -Toronto’s mushroom house — Photo: Getty Images

While not technically a house, this 20-foot-tall mushroom-shaped structure certainly looks like someone’s abode in a fairy tale. The property is actually artist Katie Bethune-Leamen’s studio.

11. Cambridgeshire, England

12 of 16 Cottage with yellow window and door frames and thatched roof in Cambridgeshire, England — Photo: Getty Images Cottage with yellow window and door frames and thatched roof in Cambridgeshire, England — Photo: Getty Images

The yellow door and window frames, thatched roof and crooked nature of this house add a certain whimsy to the Cambridgeshire, England estate. Known as canary cottage (Chalé Canário, in free translation), the house is believed to have been built around 1750.

+ Discover the 10 tallest buildings in the world

13 of 16 Curved rooflines and stone facades on these homes in Charlevoix, Michigan — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @streamlineltd Curved rooflines and stone facades on these homes in Charlevoix, Michigan — Photo: Playback/Instagram @streamlineltd

Although never a registered architect, Earl Young, a native of Michigan, in the United States, designed about 30 homes in Charlevoix, a town located on the shores of Lake Michigan. Almost all of his designs can be described as fairytale houses, and feature curved lines and stone facades.

14 of 16 Architect David Lee designed houses worthy of fairy tales in Boothbay, his hometown — Photo: Getty Images Architect David Lee designed fairytale homes in his native Boothbay — Photo: Getty Images

David Lee, an architect from Boothbay, Maine, USA, has spent most of his professional career designing fairytale homes, including this one in his hometown. “David took the eternal and turned it into wood and stone,” a friend described his work in Lee’s obituary.

15 of 16 In the enchanted forest of the Winterthur museum there are cottages and fairytale structures — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @winterthurmuse In the enchanted forest of the Winterthur museum there are cottages and fairytale structures — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @winterthurmuse

The Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library is a historic property in Delaware, USA, which houses one of the largest collections of American art. Along the Bosque Encantado garden, guests can find a collection of fairytale cottages and structures, including this stone and thatched roof.

15. Hillsborough, California

16 of 16 The Flintstones-inspired house in Hillsborough, California — Photo: Getty Images House inspired by The Flintstones, in Hillsborough, California – Photo: Getty Images