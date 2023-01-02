2 WhatsApps on the same cell phone? ‘Unfaithful Mode’ is making waves

Have you ever heard of the “unfaithful way” of Whatsapp? This term has been circulating on the internet to name an option that some users make within the platform. It involves creating a “copy” of the app on your cell phone in order to have two numbers registered within it.

Clearly this trick does not exist for there to be infidelity in a relationship. However, as the days passed, many people called the novelty “secret mode”

What is and how to activate the “secret mode” of WhatsApp

Before continuing reading, it is important to emphasize that there is no intention to encourage anyone’s infidelity. This text focuses on explaining the term WhatsApp “secret mode” that some Internet users have come across on websites and social networks.

The first thing that the user must do is to have an extra SIM card, that is, you need one more SIM card for mobile telephony. Then you must do the procedure to install a copy of your Whatsapp on the phone. We will explain how the process works in a very simple step by step.

People who want to navigate the “secret mode” often do this, but the procedure is not just for extramarital affairs. It can also make you have an additional number for work, for example.

Step by step used to activate the controversial function

Step 1: Go to your device settings and tap on “Apps” or “Advanced Features”. By the way, the procedure only works on an Android smartphone;

Step 2: tap on the “Dual Apps” or “Dual Messenger” option;

Step 3: you need to select WhatsApp as an option;

Step 4: The phone will display a message asking if you want to install a copy of the messenger. Tap install;

Step 5: go to your applications and find the WhatsApp icon that has an orange mark;

Step 6: As soon as you open the application, you can register a new phone number on it. So it is possible to manage two different accounts on the same device.

Ready! This is how you activate a second WhatsApp within the same device.