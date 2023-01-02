20 most anticipated cinema and streaming premieres in 2023

2022 has gifted us with several incredible theatrical and streaming releases from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“, which thrilled fans of Chadwick Boseman, until the 4th season of “Stranger Things”, which was divided into two parts and brought great responses about the Upside Down.

But we promise that 2023 will also deliver a lot! To be sure, just look at the list with 20 titles that hit theaters or streaming in the new year and die of anxiety too! It has for those who are fans of live-action, animation, hero movies and, of course, can’t resist a Netflix series. Check out!

Movies coming in 2023

1. “Barbie”

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling arrive for one of the most anticipated movies of the year! The live-action “Barbie”, directed by Greta Gerwig, brings a new look at the history of the most popular doll in the world and the costumes used in the recordings were highly praised by fans. We’ll be able to watch “Barbie” on July 20, 2023 and, so far, the official teaser for the feature has already been released. Animations?

2. “Blue Beetle”

We can’t talk about 2023 releases and not mention “Besouro Azul”. The DC Comics film features the studio’s first Latino hero and stars Xolo Maridueña and, of course, Bruna Marquezine. The Brazilian actress has already spoken a lot about the importance of the role and has become very close to her co-star. There are even those who say that Xolo and Bruna started dating after filming. “Blue Beetle” will be released in August 17, 2023.

3. “Little Mermaid”

One more live-action to the list! “The Little Mermaid” with Halle Bailey hits theaters in May 26, 2023 and it will be a great gift for Disney princess fans. The casting of a black protagonist for the role was highly praised, but, of course, caused controversy among more racist groups. All it took was a teaser of Halle singing “O Meu Lugar” that she already showed to all the prejudiced ones what she came for!

4. “Dune 2”

Timothée Chalament and Zendaya return as Paul and Chani in the sequel to “Dune”, set for release in November 2, 2023. The continuation brings other names of weight to the cast and promises to go even deeper into the attraction and romance of the protagonists. On Instagram, Zendaya posted a photo from the set and announced the end of recording in December 2022.

5. “The Flash”

“The Flash” is the superhero’s first film and Warner and DC Comics’ investment in the feature was heavy. Therefore, everyone was very tense, as the protagonist Ezra Miller was involved in several controversies in recent years – including accusations of abuse, violence and kidnapping -, threatening the release of “The Flash”. If all goes well, the film hits theaters in June 23, 2023.

6. “Elemental”

This one is for animation lovers! “Elemental”, Pixar’s new production, arrives in June 16, 2023 and talks about a woman, represented by fire, and a man, represented by water, who discover they have much more in common than they think. Directed by Peter Sohn – even “Lightyear” and “Ratatouille”.

7. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Marvel’s 5th phase will begin in a little while, with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. The film with Paul Rudd, Samuel L. Jackson and Evangeline Lilly hits theaters in February 16, 2023 and shows the two superheroes on an adventure through Quantumania. The expectation is great for the new phase of the studio, which has been bringing more and more representativeness to the screens.

8. “The Marvels”

Brie Larson returns to Marvel for the 2nd film as Captain Marvel. The feature will also feature more characters known and loved by fans, such as Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Irman Vellani), who won her own series in 2022. “The Marvels” is scheduled for July 28, 2023.

9. “Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse”

And more Marvel is coming, with the return of Miles Morales for another mission! The darling character ventures through the metaverse alongside Gwen and other new characters, who will help the hero defeat a great villain. “Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” will be split into two parts and the first arrives in June 1, 2023but the second only in 2024!

10. “Wonka”

Another highly anticipated film with Timothée Chalament is “Wonka”. The feature, which has Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins in the cast, will revisit the story of Willy Wonka, focusing on the first years of life of the greatest chocolate lover of all time. The film is scheduled for December 14, 2023.

Streaming series and soap operas for 2023

11. “Heartstopper”, Season 2

After the success of “Heartstopper”, Netflix has already renewed the series for a 2nd and 3rd season. We still don’t have official premiere dates, but the company has confirmed that the new batch of episodes will be released in 2023.