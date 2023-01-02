2022 fashion had a warlike atmosphere and Bolsonaro against Lula – 12/29/2022 – Ilustrada

Both the haute couture catwalks and the concrete of urban asphalt reflected in 2022 a political climate that had not been seen in the fashion bubble for some time.

At the beginning of this year that is now coming to an end, the dark air of the War in Ukraine guided Paris Fashion Week. Starting with the boycott of Russia driven by brands such as Chanel, Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent, which interrupted their activities in the country.

The movement came after designer Valentin Yudashkin was banned from the Parisian event for being considered a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin – the designer made the clothes of the Russian Army and at no time expressed repudiation of the ongoing war for ten months.

Demna Gvasalia, the stylist at the head of Balenciaga, took a protest show to the French event, which was accused of glamorizing the conflict between the countries and became a meme on the networks for containing a bag in the shape of a garbage bag. Models of her paraded inside a snow-covered glass box, facing a scenographic storm and simulating some of the obstacles experienced by refugees.

The warlike tension of Eastern Europe was also emulated in the rescue of Dior’s new look. Appearing in the post-war 1940s, the so-called “bar jacket” returned in a version with a non-pleated skirt and a less rounded blazer than the original.

In Brazil, the political content was crystallized in the polarization of the most tense presidential election since the country’s redemocratization. At the penultimate São Paulo Fashion Week, in June, for example, the brand Meninos Rei displayed a poster against Bolsonaro, while LED took to the catwalk a red towel with the face of president-elect Lula.

On the streets, the visual symbology that marked the 2018 elections returned with even more emphasis. Wearing red has become almost synonymous with supporting the PT. The yellow shirt of the Brazilian national football team was divided between Bolsonaro supporters and the growing attempt to rescue national symbols, which for years have been associated with the president and the Brazilian ultra-right.

During the World Cup held in Qatar, anti-Bolsonar supporters adhered to looks that ranged from the classic yellow shirt of the CBF to customizations of it with the number 13, of the PT. There was also the blue leopard blouse created for the selection, a sign of the strength of “animal print” and taking a ride on the success of women who became jaguars in the remake of the soap opera “Pantanal”, a great success on TV this year.

Not only politics, however, comes down to the fashion of 2022. The sector lost stylist Issey Miyake, icon of the pleated model, French designer Thierry Mugler, creator of sculptural clothes, and Brazilian Jefferson Kulig, known for uniting scientific technology to textile creation. On the eve of New Year’s Eve, punk queen Vivienne Westwood died, leaving behind her underground rebellion.

In the aesthetic field, the concept of agender fashion gained even more momentum. Brands bet on men in panties, women in underwear and fashion shows with a lot of androgyny.

The year, which marked the return to the streets, also reflected the feeling of post-pandemic catharsis —something that emerged little by little last year and, now, has become established for good with looks full of generous cuts, skin on display and an explosion of vibrant colors reminiscent of the trend dubbed “dopamine dressing”, hedonism in the form of fabric.

In tune with this desire for pleasure, hot pink dominated shop windows and catwalks, with clothes ranging from the “Pink PP” collection, by the Italian Valentino, to the streetwear trend that became known as “Barbiecore”, for exaggerating the favorite color of most famous doll in the world, which will become a movie next year.

The denim, glitter and bare panties so prominent in the 2000s also made a strong comeback. The long glove, a piece that for decades had been forgotten in the back of the wardrobe, was also rescued.

On the red carpet, two dresses stood out — and both at the Met Gala, the Metropolitan’s annual fashion ballad in New York. One of them was that of Blake Lively, who wore a glittering beaded outfit and multicolored look. And the other of Kim Kardashian, who wore a piece that belonged to the actress Marilyn Monroe and became a topic for not fitting the socialite’s butt, which seems to have damaged the fabric.

In addition, two Brazilian fashion icons returned to action this year —stylist Alexandre Herchcovitch and model Gisele Bündchen. After almost seven years away from the brand he founded, the designer took over the reins of the creative direction of the homonymous brand and presented a collection of streetwear and tailoring.

Bündchen, in turn, returned to posing for fashion editorials, which she had not done since her retirement from the catwalks, in 2015. After her divorce from American football player Tom Brady, an episode that stirred tabloids and gossip sites, the top Brazilian even came to Brazil to promote a jewelry brand at a dinner full of celebrities.

But the model that really made jaws drop was Bella Hadid, who starred in the historic Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week. The American had her outfit designed live and in color, with a spray dripping liquid over her naked body, which gradually shaped an elegant white dress.

The idea of ​​wearing a liquid is, to say the least, curious, but not as strange as the controversial Paris Sneakers, launched in the first half of the year by Balenciaga.

Shattered, the shoe with dirt marks and tears was announced for more than R$9,000, which revived the old debate about luxury in fashion and generated a flood of memes. So did a microskirt from Miu Miu, crop tops made from cleats and a non-functional umbrella from Gucci.

Now involved in another controversy, the Spanish Balenciaga has become the target of fervent criticism in recent weeks. After leading controversial advertising campaigns, the brand was accused of romanticizing pedophilia and, since then, has been trying to clean up the brand’s image in the face of one of its worst crises.

The wave of frenzy against the brand ends 2022 under the certainty that, now, the textile sector will have a catwalk that is more crowded, daring and, above all, full of tensions and chills.