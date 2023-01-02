240Hz OLED gaming monitors are coming

There are only a few days left until CES 2023, and there’s already one standout category we’re particularly excited about: 240Hz OLED gaming monitors.

Generally speaking, OLED panels can achieve better picture quality and a faster response time than their LED or IPS counterparts, but have historically lacked the ability to match them in delivering high refresh rates. There were some exceptions – like the Alienware AW3423DW, a QD-OLED running at 175Hz – but now, OLED gaming monitors have finally reached the ideal 240Hz refresh rate prized by gamers specializing in eSports and FPS titles.

There are several 240Hz OLED displays (that we know of) being shown at the CES 2023 conference. One of the more innovative offerings is the Corsair Xeneon Flex, a 45-inch OLED with customizable curvature and priced at $1,999. By pinching the screen, you can switch between flat and curved 800R display modes, making it ideal for work and play.

The Corsair Xeneon Flex needs to be physically squeezed into position if you want to switch between a flat display or an 800R curved display. Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

We managed to get our hands on a pre-release version of the Corsair Xeneon Flex for an initial review, and even that left a great impression. You’re getting the all-important 240Hz variable refresh rate and a 1440p resolution, along with AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and a fast 0.03 millisecond response time.

Meanwhile, LG will showcase its 45-inch OLED UltraWide and 27-inch OLED UltraGear displays, which are available for pre-order now for $1,699 and $999, respectively. Both 240Hz monitors are 1440p and feature a 0.03ms response time. LG Display also confirmed in a press release that these OLED panels will be used in premium displays from other brands such as Corsair and Asus.

LG’s 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor is available for pre-order now and is expected to launch in mid-January after being unveiled at CES 2023. Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

Speaking of Asus, we also know that a new 27-inch ROG OLED gaming monitor will be unveiled during CES 2023, although details are scarce. A teaser for the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM posted on twitter earlier this month indicates that this will also run at 240Hz and feature a resolution of 1440p, but otherwise there’s no information on pricing or a release date.

Dough will also be using a glossy version of the aforementioned LG Display OLED panel on its own 27-inch Spectrum OLED display running at 240Hz at 1440p resolution, though we haven’t heard anything about that being shown off at CES 2023. Either way, pre-orders start at $649 and delivery is expected around July 2023.

At $649, Dough’s 27-inch Spectrum is the most affordable 240Hz OLED on our list. Sadly, there’s no word on it at CES 2023, but it’s slated for release next year. Image: Pasta

We’re looking forward to seeing what these new gaming monitors are capable of, but we’re still going to choose – literally in this case. Both LG UltraGear OLED displays claim an average brightness level of just 200 nits, and the Corsair Xeneon Flex averages a measly 150 nits. OLED monitors it is normally dimmer due to power requirements, heat and risk of burning, but if you’re used to something like the Samsung Odyssey G9 (which has a typical brightness of 420 nits) then these screens can look quite subdued.

Standard monitor brightness is between 300 and 350 nits

The lack of options for 4K resolution may also be a deal breaker for some, though it’s worth bearing in mind that you’d need an extremely powerful gaming PC to run most titles at that resolution and make full use of a 240 refresh rate. Hz. A current-gen console won’t measure up either. Generally, 1440p is the sweet spot that offers great image quality without sacrificing refresh rate and therefore frame rates.