4 series on financial health for you to marathon

Health and financial education are still poorly understood by the population. The theme should have greater relevance and be more accessible from the school stage, but it is still not explored enough, despite deserving more and more attention ― the number of Brazilians in default reached 79.3% in September of this year, according to data from the Consumer Indebtedness and Default (CNC) survey.

“Learning about financial health, in addition to being good for your pocket, makes it easier to manage your own resources. You can learn how to save, how to use your credit card with conscience and even when it’s time to apply for a loan or make investments. Gradually, planning and controlling money become a healthy habit, bringing more quality of life and financial security”, explains Thaíne Clemente, executive of strategies and operations at Simplic, fintech of online personal credit.

Thinking about it, Thaíne suggests four series to marathon and be inspired to start a healthier financial life.







Photo: Netflix / Disclosure

1. Billions

In this drama, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), a billionaire and owner of an investment company, has his movements investigated by the relentless and ambitious New York prosecutor, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti).

Amid drama, action and suspense, the series addresses topics such as the financial market, power and politics. Premiered in 2017, Billions already has 5 seasons.

Where to watch: Netflix.





Photo: Netflix / Disclosure

2. Girlboss

Based on a bestseller, this comedy narrates the adventure of young Sophia (Britt Robertson), a rebel and anarchist, who finds herself broke and forced to grow up when she opens her own online clothing sales business.

Among the challenges of personal and professional maturity, she must learn to command and command, while the business prospers and she becomes a successful entrepreneur.

Entrepreneurship is the central theme of this series that debuted in 2017.

Where to watch: Netflix.





Photo: Netflix / Disclosure

3. Consumer disservice

Divided into four independent episodes, this documentary miniseries exposes the serious consequences of misleading advertisements and negligence in the production of popular articles.

Cosmetics, electronic cigarettes, sustainable furniture and even recyclable packaging are products covered, demonstrating in practice that, sometimes, as the saying goes, “cheap is expensive”.

Where to watch: Netflix.





Photo: HBO Bax / Disclosure

4. Succession

Featuring critical themes of contemporary capitalist society, the award-winning dramatic comedy follows the story of the Roy family, owner of one of the largest international media conglomerates.

The plot centers on the generational conflict in the family business, with billionaire patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Connor (Alan Ruck). ), dealing with professional and personal issues.

With an acidic humor, the script addresses themes such as loyalty, the dangers of power and ethics in business. Premiered in 2018, it is already in its 3rd season.

Where to watch: HBO Max.

HOMEWORK inspires transformation in the world of work, in business, in society. Created by COMPASSO, a content and connection agency. Discover our solutions and get in touch.+