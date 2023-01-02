5 iPhone cell phones to buy in 2023

The beginning of the year can be a great time for anyone looking to buy or change the iPhone. However, with different models released by Apple in recent years, sometimes it is difficult to find a cell phone that meets user expectations.

Therefore, the TechWorld chose five iPhone cell phones for people to keep an eye on in 2023. Each model reaches audiences with different usage profiles. Discover the devices:

iPhone for all users – iPhone 14: new generation “basic” device with great innovations;

new generation “basic” device with great innovations; Most complete iPhone – iPhone 14 Pro Max: device with new cameras, screen design and long battery life;

device with new cameras, screen design and long battery life; iPhone with best “value for money” – iPhone 12: old model, but with “breath” to compete with new cell phones;

old model, but with “breath” to compete with new cell phones; Compact iPhone – iPhone 13 mini: small, powerful and with 5G support;

small, powerful and with 5G support; Most affordable iPhone – iPhone SE (2022): “cheap” with a retro look and good performance.

Below, check out more details about each iPhone cell phone and the reasons why it is worth investing in them. Come on!

iPhone for all users: iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14.Source: Apple/Disclosure

The iPhone 14 is the best Apple phone for most users. Although it repeats the look and other features of the previous generation, the device uses an improved version of the chip A15 Bionic with 5G technology and good performance for everyday tasks.

The model has important innovations, such as the accident detection sensor, satellite communication for emergency and water resistance. Furthermore, the cell phone adopts a dual rear camera with 12 MP sensors.

Compared to the top of the line Android system, the iPhone 14 has certain negative points. In addition to the high price, the device does not have a telephoto sensor and the 6.1-inch OLED display has a refresh rate of only 60 Hz.

Suggested price: from BRL 7,599.

Most complete iPhone: iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.Source: Apple/Disclosure.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most complete option of the current generation of Apple phones. Like New A16 Bionic processor and the triple camera with 48 MP sensorthe model is suitable for those who enjoy photography and recording videos in high quality.

Another highlight is the pill-shaped front design of the 6.7 inch OLED screen, introducing the Dynamic Island function combined with the Always-On Display feature. In addition, the device has the longest battery life of the recent line.

As it is a very complete device, one of the negative points of the iPhone 14 Pro Max may be the “prohibitive price”. Even the iPhone 14 Pro variant has a high value and costs around R$ 1 thousand less.

Average price: from BRL 10,499.

iPhone with best “value for money”: iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12.Source: Apple/Disclosure

Two years after launch, the iPhone 12 has become the best value for money option from Apple. The device uses the A14 Bionic processor with 5G technologyhave 6.1 inch OLED screen and bring one 12 MP rear dual camera with Night Mode feature.

Despite being an old model, Apple guarantees three more years of iOS system updates. That way, for those who can’t invest in the latest models, the 2020 device still has a considerable lifespan.

Being on the market longer, the absence of certain innovations is one of the negative points of the iPhone 12. So, in these cases, the iPhone 13 may be a second choice for Apple’s “best old device”.

Average price: from BRL 5,699.

iPhone with compact look: iPhone 13 mini

Apple iPhone 13 mini.Source: Apple/Disclosure

For those looking for a smaller cell phone, the iPhone 13 mini is the best option offered by Apple. With one 5.4 inch OLED screenthe model is equipped with the A15 Bionic chip with 5G technology and power to perform the main day-to-day tasks.

Even compact, the device brings a 12 MP rear dual camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). The model still has the same resources as the “bigger brothers”, such as the Face ID sensor and wireless charging support.

Despite being one of the qualities, the reduced size of the iPhone 13 mimi results in a shorter battery life. So this is a point that should be evaluated at the time of purchase.

Average price: from BRL 5,699.

Most Affordable iPhone: iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022).Source: Apple/Disclosure

Considered the “incoming cell phone”, the iPhone SE (2022) is an option for those who don’t want to spend a lot to have an Apple phone. Featuring a “retro” look, the device has a 4.7 inch LCD screen and the Touch ID biometric sensor.

Ensuring good performance and 5G connection, the model is equipped with A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 13 line. Furthermore, the phone has a 12 MP single sensor main camera and balanced battery life.

Obviously, being an “economical” model, the iPhone SE (2022) lacks certain modern features. Then the user will not have a camera with night mode and the Face ID sensor.

Average price: from BRL 4,299.

