6 best value graphics cards for 2023

Electronic products tend to evolve very quickly, but in some industries this is not necessarily the end of a device’s lifecycle. In the case of video cardsthis often translates into more opportunities for users to update their setups.

Thinking about it, the TechWorld prepared a list with good GPUs with the potential to stay more affordable in 2023. It is worth noting that most models with a good cost-benefit ratio target textures FullHD (1080p) and 60 FPS.

Video cards to keep an eye on

Despite the new GPUs nvidia and OMG already with us, the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 consoles are based on the architecture RDNA2 and should guide game development for years to come. In this way, plates Older GeForce and Radeon must still be one viable choice for a long time.

GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

Despite being only the first generation of boards capable of ray tracingat GeForce RTX 2000 still manage to deliver great graphic quality and have already started to have their prices reduced.

Many stores still offer the standard version for R$1,700 on average, and the RTX 2060 SUPER costs between R$2,000 and R$2,800. However, as Nvidia ended production of these cards in November, it is likely that they will emerge at even lower prices closer to the end of current stocks.

Unfortunately, the most powerful models RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 they have not been replenished at retailers for some time now. For those who don’t mind buying used GPUs, you can find them on sites like Mercado Livre, Enjoei and OLX, but depending on the price charged, it pays to invest more in new models of the RTX 3000 series.

GeForce RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

THE GeForce RTX 3060 it is already one of the most cost-effective GPUs and has become Steam’s most popular model. In terms of performance it ties with the RTX 2080, while the RTX 3060 Ti outperforms GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER on almost all counts.

Older video cards have already started to suffer price adjustments at the end of 2022. In order to better position the GeForce RTX 4070with announcement expected for the CES 2023this trend should continue throughout 2023.

Therefore, even with the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti already being sold for BRL 2,400 to BRL 3,000, it is likely that they will become even cheaper by the end of next year.

RX 6600 XT and 6650 XT

AMD graphics cards have also had their prices reduced. Some models of the RX 6600 series are already costing less than R$ 2,400. With slightly higher performance than the GeForce RTX 3060, the Radeon RX 6650 XT and 6600 XT are sufficient for most modern games in FullHD at 60 FPS.

On the other hand, the availability of these GPUs at retail is a little more limited than that of Nvidia. Anyway, it’s worth keeping an eye out for possible replacements in the future at readjusted prices after the official launch of the entry-level Radeon RX 7000, equipped with the new RDNA3 architecture.

Intel Arc A770

The signs Intel Arc A770 were released during the generation transition for Nvidia and AMD. Intel is still starting to venture out as a manufacturer of high-performance graphics cards, and they have deliberately stepped back to fill the gap left by the low inventories of the competition during the last few years.

So much so, first-generation Intel GPUs (Alchemist) were designed to cope with the RTX 3000 series and RX 6000, but with prices below the market. The 16GB GDDR6 A770 model was launched in the US by $349 (BRL 1,800 in direct conversion).

Its performance even surpasses the $399 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. As it is a newcomer GPU, in addition to the price — not yet confirmed in Brazil —, it is important be aware of technical issues throughout 2023, as drivers and proprietary technologies.

A very important caveat for anyone interested in Intel GPUs is that it relies on Resizable BAR (Intel Core) or Smart Access Memory (AMD Ryzen) to operate optimally. This means that you must have at least one intel core 10th generation or one AMD Ryzen 3000 (minus the Ryzen 3000g).

If the setup is older, it’s best to stay away from Intel graphics cards regardless of price, unless a system upgrade is already part of the plans.

Generation change and more intense competition

The greatest ally of gamers for 2023 is the strengthening of competition on different fronts. Intel’s entry into the gaming graphics card industry naturally favors the user in terms of choice, but other factors will play into the pricing equation as well.

The GPU market has been inflated in recent years, resulting in a slowdown in sales and, consequently, a cut in prices. Furthermore, AMD has finally started to introduce video cards that threaten Nvidia’s dominance when it comes to ray tracing.

Predicting the future of the graphics card industry is not trivial. However, the combination of these factors suggests that, even if launch prices do not fall, older models must go through new readjustments, making room for better positioning of new boards, without harming the sector in recovery.