8 Promising Animated Movies Arriving in 2023

2023 will arrive with some interesting animated films, as is the case of the long-awaited (by me) Hayao Miyazaki and the adaptation of super Mario for movie theaters.

Some of the projects, such as the continuation of The Chicken Rundid not have a release date, but are officially (or not) expected to arrive this year.

Check out eight promising animated films for 2023 below:

perlimps

This is the new animated film by the Brazilian Ale Abreunominated for an Oscar for The boy and the world.

With the voices of Giulia Benitte, Lorenzo Tarantelli and Stênio Garciathe animation accompanies the two animal-children, Claé and Bruô, who, despite being from enemy kingdoms, will have to face together the mission of saving their world from the giants.

The film hits theaters nationwide in February 9, 2023.

Super Mario Bros – The Movie

One of the most anticipated of the year (I believe), the adaptation about the adventures of the plumber brothers with an Italian accent (but created by Japanese) will hit theaters in March 30, 2023.

In the cast, big names in the industry are in the voice cast: Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (toad) and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong).

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

Continuation of the 2018 animated hit, now Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) ventures into the Spider-Man multiverse. Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen), Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099), Daniel Kaluuya (Spider-Punk), jake johnson (Peter parker), Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man Noir), Jason Schwartzman (Mancha) and more are also in the cast.

Divided into two parts, Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse hits Brazilian theaters in June 1, 2023.

Elements

New animated film from the studios pixar, the plot accompanies the duo Ember and Wade, in a city where the elements of nature live together. As Ember, an impulsive young woman, and Wade, an easygoing guy, set out on a journey, the two will learn what they really have in common.

With Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur) at the helm, the film will hit theaters in June 16, 2023.

The Chicken Run

With the official title of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggetthe continuation of stop-motion will arrive in Netflix sometime in 2023.

Aardman Animationsthe same company that was in charge of the first feature, is in the production of the new animated film. Sam Fell (Down Water) is in the direction.

How Do You Live?

With the original title of Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka, the new film by Hayao Miyzaki with Studio Ghibli arrives in July of this new year.

Based on the book by Genzaburō Yoshinothe story follows Cooper, a young man who has just lost his father and begins to learn and question the world around him.

The film will hit Japanese theaters on July 14, 2023. Check out the first image of the project below:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Mutant Mayhem

With the original title of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, the new animated film of the characters will arrive directly in theaters in August 3, 2023.

Netflix released a new animation in 2022 with the Turtles, but now the project is Seth Rogen and developed in CG. Jeff Roweco-director and writer of The Mitchell Family and Rise of the Machines, is at the helm.

Nimona

Based on the comic ND Stevensonthe animated film will arrive sometime in 2023 by Netflix.

With the voices of Chloe Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed, the animated film will follow a young woman (Moretz) with shapeshifting powers who dreams of working with one of her world’s greatest villains, Lord Ballister Blackheart (Ahmed). But, by achieving this feat, living with the villain reveals other sides of this character that she did not imagine.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quanein an animal spyare in the direction.

Some productions were left out. However, which animated movies are you excited to see?