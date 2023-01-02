‘A Knives Out 3 Mystery’: Halle Berry PRAISES ‘Glass Onion’ and Fans Want Her in the Third Film!

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘ recently arrived in the catalog of Netflix and has already become one of the best and most popular films of the year.

Now, the iconic Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry shared on social media what he thought of the feature film, writing: “Benoit Blanc… This tastes different”.

Berry’s post was even shared by the director and screenwriter rian johnsonas you can see below:

!!!!!!!♥️🔥♥️🔥♥️🔥🙌🏻 https://t.co/vT6I0Y3LPr — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 28, 2022

It didn’t take long for fans to start a campaign for the actress to be cast in a likely third installment of the franchise.

Halle Berry for the 3rd film pic.twitter.com/UTShJIS9C0 — Half ok (@spott3d) December 28, 2022

“Halle Berry for the 3rd movie”.

Call her for the next Benoit adventure — Flamingo Boy (@marcelomiceli93) December 28, 2022

“Ask her for Benoit’s next adventure.”

Halle Berry for next Benoit Blanc movie then??? — Red Dot Diva 🔴 (@reddotdiva) December 29, 2022

“Halle Berry for the next Benoit Blanc film, then?”.

HALLE BERRY KNIVES OUT 3!!! — Ginny Tonkin🍂🍁 (@GinnyTonkin) December 28, 2022

“Halle Berry [em] ‘Between Knives and Secrets 3’!”.

Halle Berry for 3 please!!. — Arwan Emperor (@Deyknowmedou) December 28, 2022

“Halle Berry for third, please.”

It is worth remembering that the Netflix disbursed more than $400 million to acquire the rights to produce the sequels to ‘Between Knives and Secrets‘, which was one of the big surprises of 2019, earning several nominations and awards on the festival circuit and setting the stage for a new universe of mystery.

The sequels will also bring back the writer and director rian johnson.

The film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay and became one of last year’s most acclaimed works.

With a budget of just $40 millionthe film grossed more than US$300 million worldwide.

