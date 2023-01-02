Abominable could appear in next Captain America movie

Being one of the highlights of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, the Abomination could be part of the next Captain America movie.

Who revealed this was Tim Roth, saying that he is very close to Julius Onah, director with whom he worked in Luce.

According to the actor, before hiring the director for the fourth captain AmericaMarvel sought references from the actor, who spoke very highly of the professional. roth however, I didn’t know that Julius had been hired. Now, the actor is very excited, hoping to continue his partnership with the director also in Marvel.

“Oh wow, I love that movie (Luce). Okay, let me tell you something. Julius is amazing. He’s an extraordinary director and the story we tell… Again, it was my second time working with Naomi Watts too, I love her, she’s one of the leads in the movie, and I wrote letters and stuff. They are in good hands.” – Said roth. “I’m very pleased, I didn’t know (That the director had been hired). You just told me, I didn’t know.” – Completed the actor.

Captain America: New World Order (New World Order in free translation) is directed by Julius Onahwho is known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

The film will also feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson. It is a reissue of the actor’s partnership with screenwriter Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

There is also the expectation for a special participation by Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter / Merchant of Power.

There are no further plot details, but it is speculated that Sinthea Shmidtor simply Sin (Sin), will be the great villain.

In the comics, Sin was created by JM DeMatteis and Ron Frenz, and is the biological daughter of the Red Skull. His first appearance took place in Captain America#290published in November 1983.