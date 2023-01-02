Abuse survivor Anna Kendrick requested cut of assault scene

Nominated for an Oscar for her work in Love Without Scales (2009), Anna Kendrick faces a heavy drama in her next film, Alice, Darling. In production, she lives a woman who is in an abusive relationship. As the actress herself has already lived a similar situation away from the cameras, the role brought back difficult memories. So she asked director Mary Nighy to cut a scene in which her boyfriend threw Alice against the wall.

The decision to pull the sequel comes at a price, and Anna knows it’s no small one: as Simon’s (Charlie Carrick) assault would be the only time he would physically abuse her, deleting the scene could put audiences on the villain’s side. . But she’d rather take the risk of having one in ten people think, “Simon is an idiot, but don’t be so dramatic” than have such a graphic moment. The reason? The actress was never attacked by her then boyfriend, and that made her question the seriousness of the situation she experienced.

“That was a big part of my problem. I was like, ‘Well, he never hit me and I don’t think he’s going to. How to differentiate a normal conflict from an abuse? Why does my body have fear reactions all the time?’”, vented the actress in conversation with the Los Angeles Times. According to her, as other films about abusive relationships had scenes of violence, she never identified with what she saw on screen.

But Anna managed to connect with Alice’s obsession, who tries to have pure thoughts all the time so as not to irritate Simon. “It’s an irrational hope that if I’m just a little bit better, I’ll be safe. So I’ll try a little harder. If I do everything right, if I’m perfect, if I say the things he expects, I’ll be fine. It’s like having pliers in your heart,” she compared.

Producer of the feature, Anna Kendrick also gave hints during the edition of Alice, Darling, and suggested that Mary Night reduce Simon’s abuse even more. She remembered a conversation she had with actress Wunmi Mosaku (from Loki), who plays one of the protagonist’s friends. “I said that I really liked the fact that the film was based on Alice’s experiences rather than cataloging various evidence of his behavior. And Wunmi said: ‘Anna, you are the proof’”.

“So I started begging Mary to let Alice be proof too. Not just because I didn’t want to make a movie that had already been made, but because, personally, I need to believe that I am the proof. If you don’t trust Alice, I can’t trust myself. So it was really, really important that the movie leaned on Alice.”

Alice, Darling opened in US theaters on Friday (30). Production still does not have an arrival date in Brazil.