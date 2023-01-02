Actress of Ms. Marvel casts doubt on the return of Harry Styles to the MCU



Harry Styles appeared for the first and only time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Eternals. Now, the Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, threw doubt on the return of the artist in the movies of heroes.

Styles appeared as Starfox, aka Eros, at the end of Eternals, Styles himself even joked that he may never return to the MCU. ‘It would be funny if it happened, wouldn’t it?’ he stated in an interview. However, MCU head Kevin Feige assured fans that they would be seeing more Starfox in the future.

‘The adventures of Eros and Pip are something very exciting for us,’ he said. The producer did not specify when we would see the character again.

In an AP Entertainment interview, Vellani stated, ‘I feel so weird about this! I do not know. weird. I wonder, I really wonder if they’re going to go ahead and do something with the character, or if they’re just teasing for the sake of teasing,” she said. ‘Because I know that Chloe Zhao is a big fan of Harry Styles. But then you have the whole Harry Styles fandom in the MCU fandom, how chaotic would that be?’



Kamala Khan known as Captain Marvel’s biggest fan. Unexpectedly, the girl gains powers through a bracelet and begins to act against crime.

Ms. Marvel is linked with WandaVision and Captain Marvel 2, or The Marvels.

The heroine will be in the long-awaited Marvel movie. At the same time, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who appears in WandaVision, also returns in the sequel.

The series on Disney+ tells the origin of Ms. Marvel. There is an expectation that Brie Larson will appear as Carol Danvers.

Ms. Marvel has already debuted on Disney+, with new episodes on Wednesdays.

