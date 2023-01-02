Actress Vanessa Hudgens joins BetMGM as brand ambassador

Vanessa Hudgens has joined BetMGM as a celebrity brand ambassador. The actress, producer, singer and businesswoman will be featured in upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions and social media content for the operator’s gambling and casino platforms.

She is world-renowned for her role as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical franchise, but has since appeared in several films such as Spring Breakers: Dangerous Girls, Bad Boys For Life and Tick, Tick… Boom! She has also appeared in live productions, including the Broadway musical Gigi and FOX’s Grease: Live and Rent: Live.

In addition to acting and producing, she is a co-founder of Caliwater, Know Beauty and Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits. “Vanessa Hudgens is extremely talented and will be instrumental in BetMGM’s continued evolution as an entertainment company,” said BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost.

“We look forward to the partnership and your support in our goal to reach new audiences in unique and engaging ways,” added Prevost.

An operator statement on responsible gaming read: “As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains an important focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers gamble responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.”

“Through the integration of GameSense into BetMGM’s mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.”

BetMGM announced partnership with NBC Sports earlier this week

Earlier this week, BetMGM partnered with NBC Sports, integrating their betting data and statistics into Football Night in America (FNIA) as well as other content across NBC Sports platforms.

Matt Prevost also celebrated this deal: “It’s a tremendous opportunity to partner with the talented team at NBC Sports and have the chance to engage with football fans across the country. We look forward to providing NBC viewers with information about our trading team, as well as fun segments that showcase the excitement of betting with BetMGM.”