Aeronautics opens 242 new vacancies in the Contest for high school and technical education candidates to work in different areas, including mechanics and information technology

O Brazilian Air Force Command announced the opening of hundreds of vacancies in its new entrance exam for the Air Force Sergeants Training Course for the year 2024. in several areas, including informatics and mechanics. Opportunities are destined for seven naval districts of the Air Force, among them Recife, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Vacancies opened by the Air Force in its public tender focused on high school and technical education candidates

In total, the Aeronautics offers 242 vacancies for the rank of sergeant in various sectors of the corporation, candidates will be evaluated and admitted first to the Sergeant Training Course, then to occupy the position of Third Sergeant. Vacancies are distributed in the following areas for secondary and technical education:



Aircraft Mechanic

Responsible for preventive and corrective maintenance of military aircraft, which includes operation and testing of some systems.

War material

Responsible for technical maintenance services, installation and storage of aerial and terrestrial war material.

Electricity and Instruments

Performs maintenance of aircraft electronic and instrument systems, being responsible for the operation and testing of aircraft systems and instruments.

Structure and Painting

Responsible for carrying out structural, handling and painting services for plastics and the like both on aircraft and their components.

Flight Equipment

The flight equipment specialist sergeant is the military responsible for the maintenance and operation of flight equipment on board aircraft.

Supply

Responsible for coordinating the receipt, inspection, conference, storage, packaging, dispatch and collection of aeronautical material.

Guard and Security

Responsible for carrying out security services at the facilities, defending sensitive points, Air Force Police activity, participating in search and rescue missions, among others.

Air Traffic Control

Responsible for ensuring separation between aircraft in controlled airspaces and providing aeronautical information to pilots.

Find out how to apply for the Air Force public tender

To apply for one of the open positions in the Brazilian Aeronautics High School and Technical Education Contest, Candidates must apply between February 23 of the next year and March 15, 2023 directly through the Aeronáutica do Brasil website.

The value of the registration fee is R$ 80, candidates enrolled in CadÚnico or who are bone marrow donors have the right to request exemption from the fee.

At the time of registration, the candidate must choose the naval district of his/her preference, according to the chosen area:

Bethlehem – PA;

Manaus – AM;

Rio de Janeiro – RJ;

Canoas – RS;

Sao Paulo-SP;

Recife PE;

Brasilia DF.

Requirements required by the Air Force in its public tender

To compete for one of the vacancies available in the public tender for secondary and technical education, interested parties must meet some minimum requirements, such as:

Being Brazilian;

Be over 17 years old;

Have not completed 25 years of age on the date of incorporation;

Be up to date with your electoral and military obligations;

Possess the education required for the position;

If male, do not hold a Certificate of Exemption from Military Service motivated by physical, moral or mental incapacity;

not having been expelled or judged a deserter, under the terms of the legislation that regulates the Military Service;

Not serving a sentence for a common, electoral or military crime, nor being subject to a security measure.

To check the details related to registration, just access the official FAB website.