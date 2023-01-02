Africans dominate and keep fasting in Brazil

São Silvestre is still dominated by Africans. It was Kenya in the women’s and Uganda in the men’s, today, in the 2022 edition of the race, which keeps the fast without victory for Brazilians.

Among women, Kenyan Catherine Reline, just 20 years old, won for the first time in her career.

In the men’s, Andrew Kwemoi, from Uganda, won. It was the first time that a Ugandan athlete took the win.

The last Brazilians to win São Silvestre were Marilson Gomes dos Santos (2010) and Lucélia Peres (2006).

Kenyan dominates and wins in women’s

Catherine Reline, winner of the São Silvestre 2022 women’s race Image: REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Kenyan Catherine Reline led in the first 10 minutes of the race and opened up the lead, closely followed only by the Ethiopian Wude Yimer, three-time champion of São Silvestre.

But the Kenyan shot to the top during the race. She kept calm in the lead and won São Silvestre for the first time in her career with a time of 49min39s.

Wude and Kabebush Yisma, also from Ethiopia, finished second and third. The best Brazilian was Jenifer do Nascimento, who finished fourth.

1st time from Uganda

Start of the São Silvestre 2022 men’s race Image: REUTERS/Carla Carniel

The men’s competition was not much different. Andrew Kwemoi led the men in the first 15 minutes. Like Catherine, he distanced himself from the other competitors and was not threatened until the end to close with 44min43s.

Joseph Panga from Tanzania came in second, followed by Maxwell Rotich from Uganda. Brazilian Fabio Jesus Correia was fourth.

Fabio got emotional after the race remembering her mother, Francisca. “I think she is giving me strength. Our life is very painful. Fourth place, many athletes, speechless. Just thank you”, she told Globo.