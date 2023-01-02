After 49 days, players re-introduce themselves; See who is part of the Fluminense squad

The craziness is over! Fluminense players will reappear this Monday (2nd) at CT Carlos Castilho. There were 49 days of extended vacation, as the last match took place on November 13, in the 1-0 victory over Bragantino, for the Brazilian. The cast will have new faces and a well-known majority.

There are changes in virtually every sector, as signings have been made for goal, defense, wings, midfield and attack. Six left the group that participated last season: goalkeeper Marcos Felipe, lateral Pineida, defender David Duarte, defensive midfielder Wellington and forwards Matheus Martins and John Kennedy.

Vitor Eudes, from Marítimo (POR), Guga, from Atlético-MG, Jorge, from Palmeiras, Vitor Mendes, from Atlético-MG, Lima, from Ceará, and Keno, from Atlético-MG arrived. Check out the cast that should reappear this Monday:

GOALKEEPERS: Fábio, Vitor Eudes and Pedro Rangel

RIGHT SIDE: Samuel Xavier, Guga and Calegari

LEFT BACKS: George and Christian

BACKERS: Nino, Manoel, David Braz, Vitor Mendes and Luan Freitas

WHEELS: André, Martineli, Yago, Felipe Melo and Alexsander

SOCKS: Ganso, Nathan, Jhon Arias, Michel Araújo and Lima

ATTACKERS: Keno, Willian Bigode, Marrony, Caio Paulista, Germán Cano and Alan