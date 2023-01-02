After disappointment in Qatar, see which players from the Brazilian team should start preparing for the 2026 World Cup

Even with uncertainty as to Tite’s successor, some names are considered unanimously by the CBF, while others are given as ‘cards out of the deck’

Daniel Alves was in action in the match between Brazil and Cameroon, for the third round of the World Cup



THE Brazilian Teamwithout a doubt, frustrated his fans in the 2022 World Cup. Appointed as one of the favorites for the title in Qatar, Brazil disappointed and fell to Croatia, still in the quarterfinals – the elimination was sanctioned on penalties. Despite the early fall, most of the 26 squad can start the cycle towards the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. Even with the uncertainty regarding the successor of Titecoach who left Canarinho after the tournament, some names are considered unanimity, such as vinicius junior, Gabriel Martinelli and Éder Militão. Others, however, will hardly continue wearing the green and yellow shirt – these are the cases of Daniel Alves and Thiago Silva. Below, Jovem Pan’s website took stock of the future of Hopscotch, which returns to the field in March to play friendlies on Data Fifa against opponents still unknown. Check out!

Goalkeepers remain in great form

Alisson and Ederson should continue representing the country in the cycle for the next World Cup. The duo, in addition to not leaving the tournament in Qatar “burned”, is also considered new to the position and has “wood to burn”. The Liverpool goalkeeper is 30 years old, was considered the best on the planet in 2019 and is still in good shape. Manchester City’s archer, in turn, has a year less and is also prestigious by Pep Guardiola. Both were among the finalists for the best position at the 2022 Golden Ball awards – the Brazilians were defeated by Belgian Thibaut Courtois, from Real Madrid. Thus, only one spot should remain open for the 2026 World Cup. At the age of 35, Weverton is already considered a veteran and will hardly be able to fight for position in the next edition of the FIFA tournament.

Renovation on the sides

The right-back will certainly be the position that will give the next coach of the Brazilian team the most “headache”. Injured in most matches at the World Cup, Danilo is 31 years old, failed to establish himself in Qatar and raises doubts as to his continuity in Amarelinha. Already Daniel Alves, much questioned by the fans, did not justify his call up and, already 39 years old, is treated in the CBF as “a card out of the deck”. On the left wing, the situation is less worrying. Alex Sandro (31) and Alex Telles (29), it’s true, also suffered from injuries and are at an older age. Guilherme Arana (25) and Renan Lodi (24), however, appear as good alternatives for an eventual renewal.

Thiago Silva is an exception among defenders

Considered Brazil’s strong point in recent years, the defense should not undergo major overhauls. Title holders at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus, Marquinhos (28), Éder Militão (24) and Bremer (25) play at a high level and will only leave the selection in case of a sudden drop in performance. The same cannot be said for Thiago Silva, a 38-year-old veteran who had his last chance to win the World Cup in Qatar. The fullback was one of the highlights of Tite’s group, but has a remote chance of maintaining the high level in 2026. For his place, some names appear as options, such as Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica) and Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), for example.

Unknowns in midfield

The midfield sector is another one that should undergo some changes in the next cycle. Some, it’s true, didn’t disappoint at the 2022 World Cup, but they’re getting older. These are the cases of Casemiro (30), Fabinho (29) and Éverton Ribeiro (33), who need to keep in good physical shape to keep attracting attention. Fred’s situation (29), on the other hand, is more technical. Discredited by the crowd, the defensive midfielder was marked for missing the fateful goal of the Croatians and was unable to “silence the critics” during the tournament. To make matters worse, the athlete is down at Manchester United and has an uncertain future at the English giant. Who should continue defending the nation is the duo Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Guimarães, 25-year-old players who are evolving in their careers.

Attack has a promising future

Rodrygo (21), Gabriel Martinelli (21), Vinicius Júnior (22), Antony (22) and Richarlison (25) must have at least one more chance to win the World Cup. Young and promising, the attackers had a good time in Qatar and should remain in the plans of the Brazilian team. In the best moment of his career, Pedro (25) is another one that can be even more used in the next cycle, being a reference in the offensive sector. Raphinha (26) should also have more opportunities. The right-winger didn’t make great performances in Qatar, but he can evolve in Barcelona and consolidate with Amarelinha. Who may have said goodbye is Gabriel Jesus, marked by going blank in two consecutive World Cups. Neymar, in turn, lives an unknown. In physical decline, the 30-year-old star does not know how he will be in 2026 and also prefers not to stick to his continuity.