“After Gerson, Flamengo is closing with…”; Another ace must play for Mengão, communicator craves

O Flamengo start the week full of news. Vítor Pereira will officially start work at Ninho do Urubu and, with him, he has every expectation to know if the Portuguese will be able to do well, not least because it was a very big bet by the board, which did not renew with Dorival Júnior after the Libertadores titles and Copa do Brasil.

There is also a new face in the cast: Gerson. The Joker has finally returned to where he never should have left. Incidentally, he never wanted to leave Mengão, but the negotiation at the time was good for everyone and the CRF needed to negotiate a player at the time and, therefore, Gerson ended up heading to French football.

In addition to Gerson, Flamengo intends to close with more reinforcements already aiming for the Interclub World Cup, which takes place in January. It is in this line that the communicator Custodio nailed that Anderson Talisca is settling with the Most Beloved. Still according to the Youtuber who covers Rubro-Negro, the deal is practically closed.

“There’s no way I can’t make the heart of the Red-Black Nation happy. After Gerson’s announcement, Flamengo is closing the deal with none other than Anderson Talisca. That’s right! (…) With the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo (by Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia), Anderson Talisca is agreeing with Flamengo. It’s going to be hard to put up with Mengão (…)”, reported.

Talisca is 29 years old, plays for almost all positions in the middle and attack. Flamengo has always been interested in this type of player and, if the communicator’s information is really confirmed, the Brazilian would be a strong signing on the part of Rubro-Negro.