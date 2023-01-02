After losing the World Cup to Argentina, Mbappé may have been seen on buses in Brazil

Mbappe

December 28, 2022 · 7:00 am

THE Qatar World Cup came to an end and consecrated the Argentina as world soccer champion after 36 years old of his last title. With the end of the competition, the tournaments in Europe returned in the last week normally. Most of the players who were eliminated from the world are already with their clubs and some finalist members have also reappointed themselves.

The defeat for Argentina in the final of world Cup represents a blow to the attacker Kylian Mbappe. Even with three goals, the good match was not enough to guarantee the title. For a resident of Curitibahowever, the defeat represented the opposite. Carlos José Soares Passos, 34 years old, was spotted riding the bus in the Campo Comprido neighborhood and went viral after being compared to the look-alike of French selection.

More World Cup news

The drama of Mbappé, the Frenchman does not know what else to do to get Messi and Neymar out of PSG

Aston Villa coach wants Dibu Martínez out, it doesn’t matter, he can go to a Giant

Carlos is from Petrópolis, in the Rio de Janeiro, but has lived in the capital of Paraná for two years. A security guard by profession, he works in a luxury hotel and it was there that he began to be compared with the star of PSG. “The hotel receives a lot of artists and football players, so it was there that they started to compare me with Mbappe, especially foreigners. I always said that this attention would make me lose my job. My friends also always teased me about that resemblance, but I never imagined it.” Carlos to Band B of metropolises.

Profile created to be a doppelganger

As the comparison became inevitable, Carlos decided to play along and opened a profile on Instagram called Brazilian mbappe. The account almost 2 thousand followers. “ANDI was never really into social media, but my friends told me to do it, it would be a big joke. This is all very new to me,” she concluded.