After winning the World Cup, Lionel Messi was humiliated by Cristiano Ronaldo’s fortune

Messi and CR7

December 31, 2022 · 08:30 am

Cristiano Ronaldo announced that it signed a multi-billion dollar contract with Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese will make his debut in the Arab world next season in 2023after leaving the Manchester United in common accord. To the 37 years old, the ball ace preferred to go to the Middle East after failing negotiations in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo was announced by Al Nassr gives Saudi Arabia and was excited about the new project. “I am thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring” the striker of 37 years can be one of the main spokespersons for the candidacy of the Saudi Arabia as host country of 2030 World Cup and is looking forward to joining his teammates.

“I am very excited to join my teammates and help the team achieve more success,” declared CR7. christian was booked during 2022 World Cup for the selection of Portugal and for the Manchester United, also. In 2023 he will be the main player of the Middle East and absolute starter of the team. O Al Nassr will certainly be more present in the international media and could play a prominent role in the football scene, with increased visibility and the arrival of new reinforcements.

The Portuguese will receive a fortune from the Saudi club, in all the contract will yield around R$ 1 billion reais.

€200 million per year

€16 million per month

€3.8 million per week

€760 thousand per day

€96k per hour

€1.6 thousand per minute

€26 per second.