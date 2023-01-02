Ahsoka will have multiple fights against Darth Vader in the series, says website

Currently in production, the Ahsoka series will feature “multiple fights” between the former padawan and her former master, Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, according to sources consulted by the Making Star Wars.

The website claims that Hayden Christensen underwent training to perform at least some of the Sith Lord’s lightsaber choreography, as his face will be visible in a specific sequence.

During this confrontation, Anakin will appear with a look similar to that of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, rather than Vader’s iconic armor.

That is, it may be a hallucination of the protagonist.

For now, it’s worth treating everything as speculation.

Read more about Ahsoka:

Ahsoka premieres sometime in 2023 on disney+ and must take place five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader is expected to appear.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey, 10 Cloverfield Street), ray stevenson (Punisher: Warzone) and Ivanna Sakhno (Let It Snow) are also confirmed in the cast of the series.

Recently, Eman Esfandi confirmed in the coveted role of Ezra Bridger in live action.

For those unfamiliar, the introduction of ezra happened in Star Wars Rebels, where Taylor Gray lent his voice to the character. In recent months, it has been speculated that Mena Massoud (Aladdin) had been cast in the role, but ended up being passed over.