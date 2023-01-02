Also in December, Banco do Brasil will inaugurate 4 solar plants

Especially in December of this year, to end the year on a high note, four more solar power plants were installed by Banco do Brasil (BB). The team informed that these plants are capable of generating up to 23 megawatt peak (MWp), presenting the highest installed capacity that may favor climatic conditions, being capable of generating a economy millionaire of R$ 102.5 million in 15 years of contract.

The generation of these photovoltaic plants has been active since 2020 and spread across six states in Brazil: Bahia, Minas Gerais, Paraná and São Paulo. The new implementations will serve to offset the energy consumption of 356 physical branches of Banco do Brasil distributed throughout the national territory. Through this initiative, the group will stop emitting 3,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Banco do Brasil also highlighted one of the main reasons for creating the plants. In addition to directly combating environmental factors, solar plants directly benefit the locations in which they are located. There are jobs being distributed directly and indirectly, an improvement in the energy network for everyone and there will be higher taxation for the municipal network.

There is a big highlight for another BB project that provides clean energy for large buildings. Around 61 buildings started using clean energy. In this way, each source is renewable.

In Brazil, the bank already has seven plants like the ones mentioned. In 2020, as mentioned, the inaugurations were held in Pará and Minas Gerais. Still in 2022, one was also installed in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Plant implementation project may increase

In October 2022, the first plants reached a mark of 30 gigawatts per hour of power generation energy. That would be enough to keep a city of 150,000 homes well lit for 30 days.

By focusing on these productions, energy is part of the distribution companies in each state, making it possible to finally offset the amounts spent by Banco do Brasil branches on electricity.

This is a project that also needs to be thought of in the long term, as the bank’s team advised. BB already has another 22 solar plants that are being built and contracted. The financial institution informed that, when 29 plants are in operation, around 1,400 of its branches will be compensated.