Amazon Music Gol is a virtual football tournament with gamer artists

O Amazon Music Gol wins its third edition, and for the first time, the event will be held in person, in the studios Amazon Music, in Sao Paulo. The first matches will take place today, starting at 8 pm, while the second round will take place on December 5th and the grand final on December 12th. Fans can see some of their favorite artists from different musical genres competing against each other in virtual football matches. Presented by Karen Jonz and commented by fifa teakthe entire event will be streamed live on the Amazon Music app and on their Twitch channel.

Artists participate in the championship Victor Kleychampion of the first edition, in 2020, in addition to sain, MC Dudu, MC Maria, MC Maneirinho, Di Ferrero and MC Skull.

In the first two phases of the championship, the competitors will meet from 20:00 to play among themselves. The artists who win will move on to the next stage, and will compete in the final on December 12, starting at 7:30 pm. The winner will receive a Playstation 5 video game, an Echo Studio and a year of Playstation Plus as the main prize, and the second and third place will receive a Sony PS5 Headset and a year of Playstation Plus each, in addition to an Echo Show 8 and 5 , respectively.

“We are very happy to be able to bring together these three Brazilian passions: football, music and games with the third edition of Amazon Music Gol, this time in person, with the artists playing face to face. Fans will be able to follow all matches live, have fun and cheer along with their musical idols”, said Bruno Vieira, head of Amazon Music Brasil.

Karen Jonz will host. The four-time world champion in skateboarding has just launched a career as a singer and songwriter, with her first album “Papel de Carta”, with intimate and reflective lyrics, following the style called bedroom pop. The artist made her first performance, live, during the last Rock in Rio. Game comments are provided by gamer and digital influencer Teca Fifa.

The first seasons of Amazon Music Gol were held in December 2020 and October 2021, remotely, and had the participation of artists who transit through the most varied genres, such as Lucas Silveira, from the band Fresno; Delacruz and Duzão, from the Menos é Mais group; Gustavo Bertoni; Zeeba, Mari Fernandez, Mumuzinho, among others. The winners were Vitor Kley, in 2020, Luccas Carlos, in 2021.

