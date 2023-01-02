AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 have possible leaked specs

AMD may announce its new Ryzen 7000 desktop processors next Thursday (05) during CES 2023. These models should be cheaper — and less powerful — than the high-performance chips in the “X” line. Last Saturday (31), the possible specifications of the new components that should be announced leaked on the web.
As noted in the screenshots released by the leaker @TUM_APISAK on Twitter, three models were validated in CPU-Z: Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600. The software is able to reveal part of the technical sheet of this hardware, whose common specification is its energy profile with a TDP of 65W . Check it out below.
The Ryzen 9 7900 should be the most advanced, boasting 12 cores and 24 threads that operate at a clock speed of 4.66 GHz, but that should reach a maximum of 5.4 GHz. This processor should have a total cache of 76 MB and be sold at an MSRP of US$ 429 (about R$ 2,269), which is about 20% cheaper than the Ryzen 9 7900X, which costs US$ 549.
The Ryzen 7 7700 serves as an intermediate option with 8 cores and 16 threads operating at a clock of 4.94 GHz that should reach a maximum of 5.3 GHz. With a 40 MB cache, this model should be launched with a suggested price of US$ 329 (about R$ 1,739), that is, it may be 70 dollars cheaper than its “X” version.
AMD is also expected to introduce a more affordable model between launches. Equipped with 6 cores and 12 threads, the Ryzen 5 7600 should have a maximum clock of 5.1 GHz and a capacity of 38 MB in cache. Its suggested price should be US$ 229 (about R$ 1,209), 70 dollars cheaper than the Ryzen 5 7600.