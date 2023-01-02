AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 have possible leaked specs

As noted in the screenshots released by the leaker @TUM_APISAK on Twitter, three models were validated in CPU-Z: Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600. The software is able to reveal part of the technical sheet of this hardware, whose common specification is its energy profile with a TDP of 65W . Check it out below.

AMD may announce its new Ryzen 7000 desktop processors next Thursday (05) during CES 2023. These models should be cheaper — and less powerful — than the high-performance chips in the “X” line. Last Saturday (31), the possible specifications of the new components that should be announced leaked on the web.

The Ryzen 9 7900 should be the most advanced, boasting 12 cores and 24 threads that operate at a clock speed of 4.66 GHz, but that should reach a maximum of 5.4 GHz. This processor should have a total cache of 76 MB and be sold at an MSRP of US$ 429 (about R$ 2,269), which is about 20% cheaper than the Ryzen 9 7900X, which costs US$ 549.

The Ryzen 7 7700 serves as an intermediate option with 8 cores and 16 threads operating at a clock of 4.94 GHz that should reach a maximum of 5.3 GHz. With a 40 MB cache, this model should be launched with a suggested price of US$ 329 (about R$ 1,739), that is, it may be 70 dollars cheaper than its “X” version.

AMD is also expected to introduce a more affordable model between launches. Equipped with 6 cores and 12 threads, the Ryzen 5 7600 should have a maximum clock of 5.1 GHz and a capacity of 38 MB in cache. Its suggested price should be US$ 229 (about R$ 1,209), 70 dollars cheaper than the Ryzen 5 7600.