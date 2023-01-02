American employee dies in crash at Alabama airport

An American Airlines/Piedmonte Airlines ground crew member was killed in what is being described as an industrial accident at a central Alabama airport on Saturday.

Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) said a worker was killed in an accident at the airport before 3 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that the employee was killed on the airport ramp where American Airlines Flight 3408, a twin-engine Embraer E175 jet, was parked. Data from FlightAware showed that the flight was scheduled to depart from Montgomery Gate 4 to Dallas-Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon.

According to Reuters, two people briefed on the incident reported that the man, who was a baggage handler, died in “an accident involving one of the plane’s engines which was running”.

MGM Chief Executive Wade Davis said the airport is saddened by the tragic loss of a staff member.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” added Davis.

The airport initially suspended all flights to and from the airport, but resumed normal operations at 8:30 pm on Saturday, according to a report by the Fox News.

Passengers who experienced flight changes due to the accident were asked to check with their airline for the latest updates.