American Pie actress has been battling postpartum depression for a year: “Pretty real”

In a recent podcast appearance Broad Ideashosted by Rachel Bilson, actress Mena Suvari, from the movies american pie and American Beautyrevealed that he is facing treatment for postpartum depression a year after the birth of his son.

The 43-year-old artist had the baby in April 2021. The son is the result of Suvari’s marriage to set decorator Michael Hope.

The actress said she faces the challenge of dealing with depression on a daily basis, but follows treatment regularly.

“I fight postpartum depression every day. I’m taking a hormone test next week, so there you have it, this is all pretty real. I face it every day.”

The actress also commented on having the right to feel sad

In the same interview, she stated that she already understands the importance of accepting her emotions as a mother and as a woman, “regardless of the circumstances” and what people believe about motherhood.

Among the various problems caused by depression, the actress said that she thought she was “going crazy” at various times and thought that she had no right to leave the house, as she believed that she had to be available for the baby 24 hours a day.

“I remember one day sitting on our porch and saying, ‘I need to leave the house, I need to leave the house’. My husband said: ‘go there, you can go for a walk’, but I thought I couldn’t”. “I’m still facing it all. [Sei] that I don’t need to be glued to him 24 hours a day to raise a good human being, because that was my fear. It’s very tough”.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Actress had to deal with setbacks at the time of delivery

Mena Suvari planned to have her baby naturally, but after 48 hours of unsuccessful labor, she had to undergo a caesarean section.

According to her, the problems she is facing now are related to this last minute change, as if it were some kind of trauma or shock.

Suvari ended by saying: “We as mothers are entitled to these emotions, even though I have a beautiful baby who is perfectly healthy, my husband is wonderful and we made it out of the hospital. I still feel like I can save some space to be sad that I didn’t have the birth I wanted.”

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.