Ana Thaís vents on the networks after receiving criticism for commenting on Gerson

Journalist Ana Thaís Matos made an outburst on social media this Sunday. Two days ago, the commentator analyzed midfielder Gerson’s return to Brazilian football and cited the situation as a ‘comfort zone’. In a long text, Ana countered the criticism she received due to the comment about the athlete, who is close to being announced by Flamengo.

– Day 01.01.2023 and we have to keep taking down fake news or rebutting intellectual dishonesty from a group that we don’t know their opinion about anything, we only know their opinion about the opinion of the other – that’s what I call a commentator of opinion, but in this case still loaded with lies and useless offenses against me – began Ana Thaís.

– I spoke about the return that could be for any team, but the analysis was not about what he will do in Brazil, but about how the Brazilian market is a comfort zone and ends up frustrating many expectations about the real potential of young Brazilian players . At no point did I say it was a shame to play for the A or B team.

Last Friday’s comment generated numerous criticisms from Flamengo fans. Club Legal Vice President, Rodrigo Dunshee also refuted the journalist’s statement through social networks.

Gerson returned to Flamengo after spending time at Olympique de Marseille. The 25-year-old midfielder will sign a five-year contract with the Rubro-Negro. In his first spell at the club, the player won a Libertadores, two Brazilians, two Supercups, a Recopa Sudamericana and two Cariocas.

