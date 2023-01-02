“And it really was…”; Mauro Cezar loses patience and ‘pins’ Globo journalist

Flamengo’s board managed to resolve the financial issues with the Olympique de Marseille and secured the return of Gerson for next season. That’s because, the player ended up losing space in the team with the departure of the coach Jorge Sampaolli, and expressed the desire to return to Rubro-Negro. Given this, the trend is that the announcement will be made soon.

during the program SporTV selection, Ana Thais Matos analyzed the trajectory of the player and the choice to return to national football. The commentator highlighted that he did not manage to have a lasting passage in his second chance in europe, because of this, preferred to return where he feels more confident. For her, the player could try to reinvent himself, but chose to return.

“I regret the return. Not for Flamengo, for him (Gerson) it would be incredible, to go back to the place, the country and the team that worked so well, but the first alternative for a player who is frustrated in Europe is to go back to Brazil. He doesn’t try to reinvent himself on another team. Trying elsewhere, playing in another league, Portugal or Spain, I’m sorry that the first alternative is to go back to that comfort zone that is Brazilian football.”, highlighted.

Mauro Cezar used social networks to ‘pin‘ the analysis done by Ana Thais Matos. For this, the journalist recalled the case of Totti, who refused the Real Madridfor the love of Rome. “Totti didn’t want Real Madrid. ‘How beautiful’ (and it really was, for the c…). Gerson did not want to leave Flamengo. Gerson prefers Flamengo to Europe. ‘Failure’. ‘It didn’t reinvent itself’. ‘Comfort Zone’”, pointed.