Andrew Garfield Imagined As Peter B. Parker In Spider-Verse Fan Art

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield is imagined as Peter B. Parker from Into The Spider-Verse in fan art by Marvel Comics artist CAFU.

The spectacular Spider Man Andrew Garfield Transforms into Peter B. Parker in spiderverse fan art ahead Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse – Part One debuting in theaters. O Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated sequel brings back the trio of protagonists from the original, consisting of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Hawk eyes Kate Bishop actress Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker. Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse – Part One will introduce a slew of new Spider-Men, with Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 going head-to-head with Miles in the sequel.

Marvel Comics artist CAFU shared a new artwork on Twitter imagining Garfield as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Peter B. Parker. Artwork captures Garfield in signature spiderverse style, with Peter B. Parker casual wear over Spider-Man’s suit look. Although he does not appear as Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse – Part OneGarfield may appear in one of the spiderverses the different universes of the sequence. Check out the art below:

Why Andrew Garfield would be awesome as Peter B. Parker in live-action

Garfield starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider Man duology, portraying a young Peter who exuded charisma and displayed a cooler style, skateboarding included, than most iterations of the character. While Garfield’s Peter may have faltered due to his difference from the comics, the actor’s performance under the Spider-Man mask was perfect. Garfield managed to bring Spider-Man’s sarcastic personality to life, with his jokes among the character’s best. Seven years after he last played the Marvel hero, Garfield has returned as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Garfield’s Peter had matured a lot by the time audiences caught up with him in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The characters’ brash attitude while out of costume has been replaced by a more subdued persona, albeit with their characteristic snarky sense of humor still intact. Garfield’s performance in the MCU movie proves why he would be amazing as Peter B. Parker in live-action. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced audiences to Peter B. Parker, a weathered version of Spider-Man who became bored with the superhero life after it took a toll on his body and relationship with Mary Jane Watson. the amazing spider-man 2 saw the death of Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, which deeply wounded Garfield’s Peter, leaving him scarred until Spider-Man: No Way Home eased your pain. Garfield showed what an older, sadder Spider-Man looks like, positioning him to be a great live-action Peter B. Parker. Also, he now has Spider-Verse experience.

Could Andrew Garfield appear in Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse?

While his live-action future is currently unknown, Garfield’s Spider-Man could return in any of the Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse movies for an animated adventure. Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse – Part One is next in line for the actor’s possible return as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. There are rumors circulating that all three live-action Spider-Men – Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland – will appear in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse – Part One. In the past, spiderverse producers talked about wanting to include the actors in the spiderverse franchise, but no official word has come out about them appearing in the upcoming animated film. from Garfield Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse – Part One the possibility of a return should have audiences on the edge of their seats when the film opens in theaters.

Source: CAFU/twitter