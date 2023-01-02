Android 13 reaches more than 50 cell phones and tablets thanks to LineageOS 20 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Lineage OS 20 it’s between us. This Saturday (31), the project’s developers announced the custom ROM based on android 13, which also features a new camera app and other improvements. With the release, owners of the Mi 9 SE, Moto G100 and the like will be able to update their cell phones and tablets to the latest generation of the Mi 9 operating system. Google.

Android 13 (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

Known for giving refreshment to cell phones that are no longer updated, the software has gained yet another version. According to the developers, in addition to Android 13 QPR1, LineageOS 20 brings Aperture, a camera app that offers users more control.

Other changes were implemented. This is the case with the updated WebView for Chromium 108.0.5359.79. Jelly, the custom ROM’s default browser, has received bug fixes and other optimizations.

The list encompasses other changes to provide more stability and security to the software, including the December 2022 security patch.

LineageOS 20 (Image: Disclosure)

Which phones and tablets received LineageOS 20?

The new version of the software is coming little by little. This means that if you have a LineageOS 19 smartphone that is eligible for LineageOS 20, the update may not arrive until later.

But the first release was generous.

The project’s developers reported that the update is available for 51 cell phones and tablets, such as the Mi 9 SE, Moto G100, Google Pixel 5 and other models.

Check out the supported models below:

Manufacturer Model asus ZenFone 5Z Fairphone Fairphone 4 F(x)tec F(x)tec Pro¹ Google – Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a and 4a 5G

– Google Pixel 5 and 5a Lenovo Lenovo Z5 Pro GT and Z6 Pro Motorola – Motorola Edge, Edge 20 and Edge 30

– Moto G100

– Moto G 5G/One 5G and Moto G 5G Plus/One 5G

– Moto G6 Plus

– Moto G7, G7 Play, G7 Power and G7 Plus

– Moto X4

– Motorola One Power Nubia Nubia Mini 5G OnePlus – OnePlus 5 and 5T

– OnePlus 6 and 6T

– OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro

– OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T

– OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro Razer Razer Phone 2 samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (WiFi and LTE) sony Xperia 1 II Xiaomi – Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 Pro and Mi 8 SE

– Mi 9 SE and Mi 9 Lite/Mi CC 9

– Mi Mix 2S

– Little F1

How to install LineageOS?

First, you need to check if the update is actually available to you. If so, just check all the instructions calmly to install LineageOS on your cell phone or tablet.

The files are available on the project’s website. When accessing it, you just need to search for your device and download files.

Remember that you need to make a backup before starting the procedure.

