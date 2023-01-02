Apple raises price to change iPhone battery | Cell

Apple has raised prices for replacing the battery of iPhone models that are out of warranty, both in Brazil and in other countries. One of the services most sought after by fans of the brand will be R$ 158 more expensive, already with taxes included, from March 1, 2023. The decision affects the iPhone 13 and all previous generations. The indigestible novelty was discovered by a Reddit user.

The manufacturer has not made any official announcement about these changes, limiting itself to changing the text on its official support page. Anyone who wants to change the battery with the old value must do so by February 28th. According to the website MacRumorsthe price increase does not apply to users with Apple Care and Apple Care+ subscriptions, who continue with their current benefits.

With the increase, the price of replacing the iPhone 11 battery, one of the most popular models currently, jumps from BRL 541 to BRL 699. one year. Likewise, in the case of the first generation iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone SE, models out of print, the price jumps from R$ 386 to R$ 544.

Changing the battery through specialized technical support is a common action on most cell phones available on the market, and not only on Apple devices, due to the rapid degradation of this type of component. The part loses its original capacity with intense use and its replacement is recommended so that the smartphone operates like new again.

It is worth mentioning that Apple will also increase the price for replacing iPad and MacBook batteries starting March 1st. The increase will be BRL 235 for all MacBook Air models and BRL 400 for MacBook and MacBook Pro. The replacement of the tablet’s battery will increase by R$ 200.

The new prices apply specifically to Apple’s authorized assistance network, which includes the official stores at Morumbi Shopping, in São Paulo, and the Village Mall, in Rio de Janeiro. The increase does not impact unofficial assistance, which offers battery replacement for a fraction of the price, depending on the quality and origin. Consumers who opt for external assistance may lose the warranty if the product is still covered.

