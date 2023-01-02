Are you a Nubank user? This new UPDATE promises to benefit you! Know what it’s about

Nubank is one of the main digital banks today, with more and more customers wanting to have a purple card. As it does not have physical branches and works only virtually, the facilities are immense and Nubank users use the bank application to carry out all their financial transactions.

So that the service offered is always up to date, fintech carries out constant updates to its application system, promoting news that promises to make life easier for all its customers. To access the changes, the user needs to keep the application always updated with the latest version available.

One of the features that makes everyone’s life a lot easier is the automation of payments, ensuring more peace of mind and less worry in the face of the day-to-day rush. Nubank also offers the service to its customers through automatic debit, we will show you how to use the function below.

New update for Nubank user

The update allows the use of automatic debit, registering your accounts so that the payment is automated. In this way, customers avoid delays with the expiration of deadlines and the incidence of interest and fines. The resource is available for the accounts of individuals and companies.

Just register the accounts in the application and on the scheduled date the payment will be made from the balance of your digital account, without you having to monitor the procedure. In addition to automating the payment, it is also possible to cancel the automatic debit whenever you want, the function is being gradually released for customers of the digital bank.

It is important to highlight that for the automatic payment to be made, you must have enough balance in your account to settle the amount of the bill. Electricity, water, gas, internet, telephone and some taxes such as IPTU can be registered in the automatic debit, the complete list of companies can be accessed in the Nubank app itself.

Automatic debit step by step

Access the Nubank app; Go to “Payments Assistant”; Select “Automatic Debit” and press the purple arrow; Choose the type of payment and enter the name of the company issuing the charge; Enter the automatic debit code (which can be found on the invoice) and the due date of the account; Review the information and read the acceptance term; Finally, enter your password and confirm the operation.

Nuban for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nu.production&hl=pt_BR&gl=US

Nubank for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/nubank-conta-e-cart%C3%A3o/id814456780

It is also possible to activate the feature through the “Add Payment” option. Be careful not to register the same account in the automatic debit of two different banks, as this will generate a duplicate payment.

If you change your mind and want to disable automatic debit, just access the app and go to the “Payments Assistant” menu. Select the “Automatic Debit” option, tap the desired account and check “Disable”. Finally, just enter the password and confirm. Account information will be saved in the app in case you want to reactivate automatic debit, if you prefer, delete the data.

