Arkham Knight First Person Mod Shows Gotham in a Wild New Angle

A first-person mod for Batman: Arkham Knight lets players truly experience what it’s like to glide through the streets of Gotham as Batman.

A first-person mod allowed players to experience Batman: Arkham Knight through the eyes of Bruce Wayne. Rocksteady’s take on the Batman mythos is often heralded as changing and reinvigorating the superhero genre in gaming with its atmospheric environments and free-flowing combat system. arkham knight it iterated on that formula in major ways, introducing the Batmobile to the Caped Crusader to patrol Gotham City.

Rocksteady’s third entry in the series saw its biggest version of Gotham yet, with players given the city’s various islands to explore. The increase in the scale of the city allowed the introduction of arkham knight‘s Batmobile, which destroyed Gotham with its explosive tank abilities. The scale of the game has also improved Batman’s Arkham City‘s preset gliding mechanic with increased high points on the map, such as Bruce Wayne’s office in Wayne Tower, which allowed players to fly high above almost the entire map before needing to use Batman’s grappling gun.

IGN recently revisited the Batman: Arkham series in anticipation for the next one Gotham Knightsand I came across a first person camera mod for arkham knight. The new mod is pretty self-explanatory and lets players experience Gotham through the eyes of the Dark Knight. While there can be some issues – like the Dark Knight losing his mind when the camera switches to third-person for scripted animations – gliding and driving through the streets of Gotham in first-person with arkham knightBatman’s Batmobile as Batman is impressive and further showcases the incredible level of detail Rocksteady has put into their trilogy. The mod was uploaded to Nexus Mods by SkikenNuggets although they have stated that they are not the original creator as it is a simple INI file that can be recreated with a console command found on the mod’s page.

Batman: Arkham VR also showed Gotham through the eyes of Bruce Wayne

An official first-person Batman title from Rocksteady, Batman: ArkhamVR saw players donning the iconic cowl once more. Batman: ArkhamVR was released in 2016, and while players lacked the freedom of movement seen in previous titles and relied mostly on grappling points due to the nature of VR systems, it did an incredibly good job of showcasing Batman’s detective skills. Throughout the game’s story – which takes place after the events of arkham city but later arkham knight at the Batman: Arkham Story and Timeline – Batman must solve a brutal murder of someone close to him while dealing with his own mental decline, which is further explored in Batman: Arkham Knight.

From a story point of view, seeing Gotham and the events of Batman: Arkham Knight or Batman: ArkhamVR through the eyes of Batman can really help players understand how much work the Caped Crusader has to do to save his famously oppressed hometown. Players will be able to return to the iconic city of DC later this month with Gotham Knightswhich will see Batman’s various protégés step up to protect Gotham after the death of the Caped Crusader.

Sources: SkikenNuggets/Nexus Mods, IGN